en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

European Parliament Steps Up: Endorsement of Mercury Restrictions and Methane Emission Reductions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:55 pm EST
European Parliament Steps Up: Endorsement of Mercury Restrictions and Methane Emission Reductions

In the ongoing journey towards environmental protection, the European Parliament’s Environment Committee has given its assent to a legislative proposal targeting the reduction of usage and trade of mercury. Known for its detrimental effects on human health and the environment, the regulation of this heavy metal is a step forward towards a safer world. Significantly, the proposal, adopted by a large majority, includes amendments extending the deadlines for compliance. Marlene Mortler’s report, in particular, suggests a five-year delay, pushing the deadline to January 2030. This extension grants stakeholders additional time to adapt to the new regulations.

Aligning with Broader Environmental Goals

Reflecting the EU’s commitment to mitigating the adverse effects of toxic substances, this initiative aligns with their larger environmental objectives. It is a testament to the EU’s proactive approach towards environmental protection, which has been a hallmark of their policy-making.

Methane Emission Regulations

Parallel to this, the European Parliament’s Environment and Industry Committees have approved a provisional interinstitutional agreement on a regulation to reduce methane emissions. Recognized as a potent greenhouse gas, managing methane emissions is crucial in the fight against climate change. This new regulation targets emissions from key sectors like energy, further cementing the EU’s strategy to combat climate change.

Global Commitment to Reducing Methane Emissions

The content also mentions the Global Methane Pledge, an initiative signed by over 150 countries, highlighting the unified global effort to reduce methane emissions. Organizations such as the International Maritime Organization (IMO), and national authorities, including the EU, are setting ambitious targets to curtail methane emissions, particularly from liquid natural gas used as fuel by ships. These legislative actions reaffirm the EU’s commitment to environmental protection and their proactive stance on issues with global implications for public health and climate change.

0
Climate & Environment Europe
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
59 mins ago
Climate Change's Severe Implications for Animal Welfare: An Australian Study
A groundbreaking study from the University of Queensland in Australia has raised eyebrows worldwide about the profound impact of climate change on a diverse array of animals, including familiar pets like dogs and cats. The research paints a stark picture of the risks climate change poses to the nutrition, behavior, environment, and overall physical and
Climate Change's Severe Implications for Animal Welfare: An Australian Study
Hoboken Launches New Department of Climate Action and Innovation
2 hours ago
Hoboken Launches New Department of Climate Action and Innovation
NASA's PACE Satellite: A New Era in Climate Change Research
2 hours ago
NASA's PACE Satellite: A New Era in Climate Change Research
Canada Amps Up Pollution Rebate and Pauses Carbon Price; Trudeau Pledges Aid to Ukraine
1 hour ago
Canada Amps Up Pollution Rebate and Pauses Carbon Price; Trudeau Pledges Aid to Ukraine
Asian Summer Monsoons Influenced Early Human Migration, Study Reveals
2 hours ago
Asian Summer Monsoons Influenced Early Human Migration, Study Reveals
Human Rights Watch Highlights Global Crises in 2023, Calls for Principled Diplomacy
2 hours ago
Human Rights Watch Highlights Global Crises in 2023, Calls for Principled Diplomacy
Latest Headlines
World News
End of a Dynasty: Nick Saban Announces Retirement from Alabama Football
3 mins
End of a Dynasty: Nick Saban Announces Retirement from Alabama Football
ECB's Christine Lagarde Warns of Threat from Potential Trump Re-Election
4 mins
ECB's Christine Lagarde Warns of Threat from Potential Trump Re-Election
Ashwagandha Extract Shows Promise in ALS Treatment: A Breakthrough at Université Laval
6 mins
Ashwagandha Extract Shows Promise in ALS Treatment: A Breakthrough at Université Laval
Rishi Sunak Authorizes Labour Party to Initiate Formal Access Talks: A Signal of a Looming Election?
7 mins
Rishi Sunak Authorizes Labour Party to Initiate Formal Access Talks: A Signal of a Looming Election?
Persistent Bacteria on Hospital Surfaces Despite Disinfection, Texas Study Reveals
7 mins
Persistent Bacteria on Hospital Surfaces Despite Disinfection, Texas Study Reveals
Injury and Illness Sideline Key Buffalo Bills Players Ahead of AFC Wild-card Game
9 mins
Injury and Illness Sideline Key Buffalo Bills Players Ahead of AFC Wild-card Game
Xoma to Make $1M Milestone Payment to LadRx Following FDA's Acceptance of New Drug Application
9 mins
Xoma to Make $1M Milestone Payment to LadRx Following FDA's Acceptance of New Drug Application
Business and Policy Impact of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Comprehensive Analysis
9 mins
Business and Policy Impact of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Comprehensive Analysis
EPA Underreported Billions in Contractor Spending, Reveals Inspector-General Audit
10 mins
EPA Underreported Billions in Contractor Spending, Reveals Inspector-General Audit
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app