European Parliament Highlights Geothermal Energy's Potential in Reducing Fossil Fuel Dependence

The European Parliament, in a significant move towards clean energy, has adopted a resolution emphasizing the untapped potential of geothermal energy in curbing Europe's dependency on fossil fuels for heating and cooling needs. The resolution suggests that by 2040, geothermal energy could meet 75 percent of Europe's heating and cooling requirements and contribute 15 percent to its power needs.

A Shift towards Geothermal Energy

Despite the technology being available for decades, the adoption of geothermal energy for home heating has been slow. At present, over 60 percent of home heating energy still comes from fossil fuels. Making a transition to geothermal energy is viewed as a critical step towards achieving Europe's emission reduction targets for 2030 and 2050.

The Need for an EU-Wide Strategy

A significant hurdle in the development of geothermal energy is the lack of an EU-wide strategy. In 2022, a group of 151 businesses urged the European Commission to formulate such a strategy. The recent parliamentary resolution, which garnered overwhelming support with 531 votes in favor, calls on the commission to consider geothermal applications, including renewable hydrogen and lithium production.

Challenges and Solutions

Before implementing a strategy, the commission must assess the geothermal potential across all 27 EU member states. Some nations, like Italy and Denmark, are already leading in this field. However, high initial costs, long development times, and exploration risks due to insufficient data are significant barriers to rapid expansion. Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders believes that these challenges can be overcome by providing more financing options.