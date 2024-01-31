EU Contemplates Ban on Bitcoin and PoW Networks Citing Environmental Concerns

In a groundbreaking move, the European Union (EU) has reportedly put forth considerations to impose a ban on Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus networks, including Bitcoin, amidst rising concerns over their environmental impact. This comes in the wake of a report indicating the extensive energy demands of such networks, potentially jeopardizing the EU's objectives for energy security and sustainability.

Unveiling the eTender Report

The report, part of a 2023 'eTender' submission, delineates a methodology and sustainability standards to mitigate the adverse environmental repercussions of crypto assets. The EU Commission is contemplating the introduction of a series of measures including a carbon tax on crypto mining, granting authority to EU member states to halt crypto mining for energy security, and formally classifying Bitcoin mining as environmentally damaging.

Impending Consequences of the Ban

The report further suggests discouraging institutional investment in Bitcoin and extending the ban to other regions once effected within the bloc. The potential consequences of these regulations have been met with opposition from various individuals and organizations, concerned that it could set a precedent for other major economies.

Bitcoin Mining Council's Defence

Despite the looming threat of these stringent measures, the Bitcoin Mining Council (BMC) reports an increase in the use of renewable energy sources for Bitcoin mining. An estimated 58% of mining operations are reportedly powered by renewables, a figure significantly higher than the global average, representing the industry's efforts to align with global sustainability goals.