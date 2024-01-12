en English
Climate & Environment

ETH Zurich Unveils Groundbreaking Light-Driven Method for Carbon Capture

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:29 pm EST
In an innovative stride towards curbing global warming, researchers at ETH Zurich have developed a pioneering method for carbon capture using light. This groundbreaking technique could potentially revolutionize the fight against greenhouse gas emissions by making the capture process significantly less energy-intensive. The method, spearheaded by Professor Maria Lukatskaya, is a promising step towards a sustainable future.

Light-Driven Carbon Capture: A Novel Approach

At the crux of this new method is a reversible chemical reaction that takes place in liquid solutions. The solution’s acidity level dictates whether it carries carbon dioxide (CO2) or carbonates. To this liquid, the team introduced molecules known as photoacids, which are sensitive to light. On exposure to light, these photoacids acidify the liquid, facilitating the release of CO2 that can then be collected in gas tanks. Conversely, in the absence of light, the solution becomes alkaline, able to capture CO2 from the atmosphere.

Energy Efficiency and Market Readiness

The crucial advantage of this novel technique lies in its energy efficiency. Current carbon capture technologies often require substantial heating or cooling during the process, making them energy-intensive. In stark contrast, this light-driven method does not demand such thermal manipulation, potentially operating solely on sunlight. This distinction could make a significant difference in the quest to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

While laboratory results have been promising, the ETH Zurich team is now focused on refining the process for practical application. Key considerations include enhancing the stability of the photoacid molecules and optimizing the process for market readiness. The implications of this research could be far-reaching, presenting a viable, sustainable solution for carbon capture and storage.

Implications for the Future

The innovative approach by ETH Zurich researchers offers a glimmer of hope in the battle against climate change. The potential to capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere using sunlight alone presents a new frontier in our ongoing struggle to combat global warming. As the scientific community continues to refine this method, it could well be a game-changer in the realm of sustainability. The research findings have been published in the prestigious journal, Chemistry of Materials.

0
Climate & Environment
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

