Eskom Synchronizes Kusile Power Station Unit 5 to National Grid

In an essential stride towards bolstering South Africa’s energy capacity, Eskom, the nation’s power utility, announced the successful synchronization of Unit 5 at the Kusile power station to the national power grid.

This marks the first time the unit has been operational since a fire damaged it in 2022. The development signifies not only a commitment towards a consistent power supply for homes and businesses across the country but also a critical step in the full operationalization of the Kusile power station.

Increasing Energy Capacity

The synchronization of Kusile Unit 5 has injected an additional 800MW of power into the national grid. This represents a crucial milestone in Eskom’s Generation Recovery Plan.

The unit is currently undergoing a six-month testing and optimization phase and is expected to add the complete 800MW to Eskom’s commercial fleet once operational.

The significant achievement comes on the heels of the successful synchronization of three other Kusile units since September, contributing a total of 3,200MW. With ongoing work on Units 6 and repairs to existing units, Eskom aims to enhance energy availability even further.

A Brighter Future

