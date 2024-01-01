en English
Climate & Environment

Eskom Synchronizes Kusile Power Station Unit 5 to National Grid

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:03 am EST
Eskom Synchronizes Kusile Power Station Unit 5 to National Grid

In an essential stride towards bolstering South Africa’s energy capacity, Eskom, the nation’s power utility, announced the successful synchronization of Unit 5 at the Kusile power station to the national power grid.

This marks the first time the unit has been operational since a fire damaged it in 2022. The development signifies not only a commitment towards a consistent power supply for homes and businesses across the country but also a critical step in the full operationalization of the Kusile power station.

Increasing Energy Capacity

The synchronization of Kusile Unit 5 has injected an additional 800MW of power into the national grid. This represents a crucial milestone in Eskom’s Generation Recovery Plan.

The unit is currently undergoing a six-month testing and optimization phase and is expected to add the complete 800MW to Eskom’s commercial fleet once operational.

The significant achievement comes on the heels of the successful synchronization of three other Kusile units since September, contributing a total of 3,200MW. With ongoing work on Units 6 and repairs to existing units, Eskom aims to enhance energy availability even further.

A Brighter Future

The news also brings hope for the return of Medupi Unit 4 by July 2024, promising a brighter future for South Africa’s energy landscape. The successful integration of Unit 5 is expected to strengthen the country’s energy availability and bolster Eskom’s Generation Recovery Plan.

Adding another feather to Eskom’s cap, the synchronization of Unit 5 at the Kusile power station has added 800MW to the country’s electricity grid. After undergoing testing and optimization for the next six months, the unit is set to transition into commercial operation.

This development is particularly notable given the setbacks faced by the Kusile power station in 2022, which resulted in a loss of approximately 2,100MW of generation capacity.

With the successful synchronization of Unit 5, the return of three other units, and the potential reactivation of Medupi Unit 4, the stage is set for improved energy availability and robust support for Eskom’s Generation Recovery Plan.

Climate & Environment Energy South Africa
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

