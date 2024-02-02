ESB Enhances EV Charging Infrastructure with New High-Powered Hub in Dundalk

In a move to bolster Ireland's electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, the Electric Supply Board (ESB) has inaugurated a new high-capacity charging hub at Circle K Oriel in Dundalk, County Louth. This latest addition, which is the seventh of its kind in the town, is equipped with a 150kW High Power charger and a 50kW Fast charger. The high-power charger can provide around 100km of range in an estimated six minutes, while the fast charger can recharge up to 80% of an EV's battery within approximately 30 minutes.

Accelerating EV Adoption Through Infrastructure Expansion

Throughout 2023, ESB has been diligent in expanding and upgrading Ireland's EV charging infrastructure. The company successfully established 17 new charging hubs and revamped several existing charge points, culminating in more than 1,500 public charging stations now accessible across the country. This growth is part of a strategic plan to escalate Ireland's transition to EVs, keeping in line with the nation's Climate Action Plan transport objectives.

Significant Developments in Ireland's Charging Infrastructure

Over the past two years, ESB's expansion initiative has seen the construction of 36 high-power charging hubs, the replacement of over 250 AC chargers with newer, more efficient models, and the upgrade of another 52 AC chargers to faster 50kW and 100kW units. This initiative has been partially funded by the Government's Climate Action Fund, reinforcing the national commitment to a greener, more sustainable future.

ESB's Commitment to Boosting EV Adoption

John Byrne, Head of eMobility at ESB, expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing project. He emphasized the significance of such charging hubs in facilitating the widespread adoption of EVs in Ireland. Byrne underlined the importance of convenient and efficient charging infrastructure as a crucial factor in motivating more people to switch to electric vehicles.