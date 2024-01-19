Epiroc Advances Mining Industry with New Electric Pit Viper Series

Epiroc, a leading player in the mining industry, has announced the expansion of its Pit Viper series of rotary blasthole drill rigs. The new additions to the lineup are three electric models: the Pit Viper 271 XC E, Pit Viper 275 XC E, and Pit Viper 291 E. These state-of-the-art, electric-driven drills are set to revolutionize the mining industry, with their focus on sustainability, increased productivity, and enhanced safety.

The Green Revolution in Mining

These new models are a step towards a more sustainable future in mining operations. By eliminating exhaust emissions and reducing fuel consumption, the drills significantly lessen the carbon footprint of mining operations. This move is in line with Epiroc's commitment to driving change in the industry by combining advanced automation with sustainability.

The Pit Viper drills come equipped with advanced automation features. This not only increases productivity but also enhances safety by eliminating live work. The Pit Viper 271 XC E can drill single-pass holes up to 18 meters with diameters up to 270mm, while the Pit Viper 275 XC E handles single-pass holes up to 11 meters, also with diameters up to 270mm. Both drills provide an option of an XC package, which boosts the bit load capacity to 42.5 tonnes. The third model, Pit Viper 291 E, along with the other two, has a bit load capacity of 42 tonnes, ensuring efficient and reliable drilling.

Cynthia Rodriguez, Epiroc's global product manager, has reiterated the company's commitment to driving change in the mining industry. The focus is on creating a safer and more efficient future for mining operations. This is to be achieved by leveraging advanced automation and sustainability. The introduction of the new electric-driven Pit Viper series is a testament to this commitment.