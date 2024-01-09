EPA’s New Methane Emissions Standards: Qnergy’s Innovative Response

In a decisive move to mitigate the environmental impact of the oil and gas industry, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) unveiled a final rule addressing methane emissions at the COP28 conference. The regulation introduces New Source Performance Standards (NSPS), collectively referred to as Quad-O (OOOOb and OOOOc). These new standards aim to curb methane emissions from a range of sources, including process controllers, pneumatic pumps, compressor seals, and storage tanks.

Qnergy’s Response to the EPA’s Methane Emission Standards

In response to this ruling, Qnergy, a leading player in the clean energy sector, has presented its Compressed Air Pneumatics (CAP) product line. The CAP technology uses clean, dry, freeze-free air to replace methane emissions from process controllers. This system can be powered by either grid power or Qnergy’s Stirling Engine generator. The technology not only ensures compliance with the EPA’s new standards but also promises low operational costs and minimal maintenance requirements.

Qnergy’s Contribution to Methane Reduction

Qnergy has reported the successful installation of more than 2,000 units across the United States and Canada in the past half-decade, contributing significantly to the reduction of methane emissions. The company’s CEO, Dr. Ory Zik, has expressed confidence in their technology’s ability to meet the EPA’s new regulations and announced plans to expand their production capacity to meet the burgeoning demand.

Corporate Program and the Future of Clean Energy

Qnergy’s Corporate Program facilitates the swift deployment of their technology across asset bases, eliminating the need for architectural site changes, ensuring operational uptime, and automating methane reporting. The company’s commitment to reducing methane emissions is further underscored by their Free Piston Stirling Engine (FPSE), which generates clean energy directly from raw, unprocessed methane. This innovation propels us towards a future where industry compliance and environmental responsibility can coexist harmoniously.