EPA Proposes Methane Emissions Fee to Curb Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced a proposed rule to address methane emissions from the oil and gas sector. The rule proposes a Waste Emissions Charge for large emitters, aiming to incentivize the adoption of industry best practices, reduce pollution, and encourage the early deployment of available technologies. This is part of a comprehensive strategy to reduce wasteful methane emissions.

Methane Emissions Fee: An Overview

As stipulated by the 2022 climate law, the rule mandates oil and natural gas companies to pay a fee for methane emissions that exceed a certain level. This fee targets facilities that report methane emissions exceeding 25,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent annually. The fee will start at $900 per ton in 2024, increase to $1,200 in 2025, and further increase to $1,500 in 2026 and beyond. The objective is to induce facilities to slash their emissions to avoid the fee, with potential compliance exemptions as emissions decrease over time.

Driving Industry Innovation

This proposal seeks to leverage resources from the Inflation Reduction Act to stimulate industry innovation and prompt action in lessening methane emissions, which significantly impact climate change due to their high warming potential. The rule is in line with President Biden’s endeavors to diminish methane emissions and foster industry innovation. Companies already meeting or exceeding performance levels set by Congress under the climate law will not have to pay the proposed fee, thus holding oil and gas companies accountable for methane pollution.

A Complementary Approach

In December, at the COP28 climate talks, the EPA finalized a broader rule on methane emissions from oil and gas operations, which includes banning routine flaring, requiring leak monitoring, and establishing a program for detecting large releases. The fee proposal complements this set of technology standards. However, due to compromises with Senator Joe Manchin from West Virginia, a state with substantial gas production, the fee was scaled down in the Inflation Reduction Act, covering less than half of the industry’s methane emissions.