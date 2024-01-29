Environmental Organizations Criticize Waste-to-Energy Systems for Emitting Toxic Pollutants

International environmental organizations, including the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives (GAIA) and Zero Waste Asia, are raising serious concerns about waste-to-energy (WTE) systems, specifically incineration, for electricity generation. They label WTE as a 'false solution' to waste management, asserting it is not only more expensive but also creates more toxic pollutants compared to other methods.

Incineration: A Source of Greenhouse Gases

GAIA points out that incinerators release significantly higher amounts of greenhouse gases. They claim that incineration emits 3.8 times as much greenhouse gases as other energy sources, thereby increasing the burden on the environment. Moreover, the process transforms waste into toxic ash that exacerbates air and water pollution, posing a threat to health and wellness.

Health Implications of Incineration

Incineration and its byproducts have been linked to a range of health issues. Asthma risks and reduced lung function are among the potential health impacts highlighted by these organizations. This has triggered a fresh debate about the safety and sustainability of WTE systems.

Green Energy Subsidies and Tax Breaks: A Controversial Area

The incineration industry has been criticized for exploiting WTE as a means to access green energy subsidies and tax breaks. This has led to questions about the ethical implications of this practice, and whether it is perpetuating a system that is harmful to the environment and human health.

Zero Waste Asia contends that WTE is worse than coal in terms of emissions. The organization states that it releases higher levels of greenhouse gases, dioxin/furan, mercury, nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and carbon dioxide. Ronald Steenblik, a senior technical advisor of Sustainable Just Economic Systems (SJES), supported these claims in a livestream event. He noted that even in the European Union, incinerating plants are now required to report CO2 emissions and emphasized the need for proper disposal of residuals from burning plastics.

While WTE plants may reduce physical waste, they contribute significantly to CO2 emissions. This insight underscores the need for a comprehensive evaluation of WTE plants and the development of more sustainable waste management solutions.