Energy Storage Coalition Urges EU to Address Storage Barriers in Climate Plans

In a crucial push for energy resilience, the Energy Storage Coalition (ESC) has emphatically urged EU Member States to address the existing barriers to energy storage within their National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs). The call to action is aimed at reaching the EU’s climate and energy targets for 2030, with the ESC advising certain definitive steps for the Member States to consider.

Conducting a Flexibility Assessment

The ESC underscores the importance of conducting a flexibility assessment, a crucial process that gauges the adaptability of energy storage systems. The assessment provides insights into how the systems can cope with sudden changes in energy production or consumption, facilitating a more resilient energy network.

A Comprehensive Strategy

Beyond a flexibility assessment, the ESC advocates for the establishment of a comprehensive strategy for energy storage. Such a plan would encompass all aspects of energy storage, including technological, economic, social, and environmental dimensions. Crafting this holistic strategy would help in addressing common hurdles at the national level, and ensure a technology-neutral approach, promoting fair competition among different energy storage technologies.

Addressing Specific Country Needs

Furthermore, the ESC offers tailored recommendations for countries such as Spain, Portugal, and France, based on their unique NECPs. These specific insights would help these countries align their energy storage strategies with their national energy needs and climate commitments.

Looking Ahead: The Importance of Energy Storage

Overall, the ESC is calling for a more proactive and overarching approach to energy storage within the EU Member States’ climate plans. The Coalition is keen on ensuring that regulatory, technological, and financial constraints are robustly tackled to facilitate the development and implementation of energy storage systems. As the deadline for the final drafts of the NECPs, scheduled for June 2024, fast approaches, this call to action underscores the pivotal role of energy storage in meeting the EU’s ambitious climate goals.