Energy Secretary Granholm Discusses Temporary Pause on LNG Export Approvals on CNBC

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm recently featured on CNBC's 'Squawk Box,' where she elucidated on the government's temporary halt on liquid natural gas (LNG) export approvals.

This pause, Granholm explained, is aimed at updating data on several fronts, including national security, foreign policy impact, domestic prices, and climate impact. The Secretary emphasized the potential of LNG as an export commodity that could replace more polluting coal, thus offering environmental benefits.

The Pause: An Assessment, Not a Ban

When Andrew Ross Sorkin, co-host of 'Squawk Box,' questioned the necessity of the pause, Granholm clarified that it was an assessment led by National Labs and not a permanent ban. Instead, this halt is a temporary measure expected to last several months, incorporating a public comment period. The decision for this pause comes in the wake of increased pressure from climate activists and aims to assess the long-term implications of LNG facilities on climate change and their economic impact.

Opposition and Support for the Pause

The gas industry has met the pause with opposition, arguing that it threatens national security and could bolster Russian influence. However, research suggests that the U.S. already has enough LNG facilities to fulfill Europe's needs, and European gas demand is expected to stabilize or decline as countries work towards achieving their climate goals. The pause has been supported by activists and some European parliament members.

Focusing on the Broader Implications

The discussion on 'Squawk Box' highlighted the balance between the benefits of LNG exports in reducing reliance on coal and the need for a comprehensive assessment of their broader implications. While the oil and gas industry, as well as environmental advocacy groups, continue to advocate for their respective interests, the pause is seen as an opportunity to conduct a careful study of the environmental, economic, and national security impacts of proposed LNG projects.