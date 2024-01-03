en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Empowering Women to Fight Malnutrition: The WFP Initiative Transforming Lives in Mali

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:12 pm EST
Empowering Women to Fight Malnutrition: The WFP Initiative Transforming Lives in Mali

In the heart of Mali, a transformative initiative is taking root. At its forefront stands Atoumata Nimaga, a mother, a local volunteer leader, and now, an educator. Nestled in the central village of Dotembougou, she instructs women in robust dietary practices, equipping them with knowledge as part of a World Food Programme (WFP) scheme. This endeavor, implemented in collaboration with UNICEF and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), is an exhaustive effort to buffer communities in Mali’s Bandiagara and Segou regions against the brunt of climate shocks and humanitarian crises.

The Mission: Empowerment and Resilience

The project’s primary focus is the empowerment of over 38,000 women, transforming them into pivotal agents of development. It furnishes them with the necessary tools to address the formidable challenges of malnutrition and food insecurity—an issue that has gripped Mali, with climate change and intercommunal violence disrupting agriculture and herding. The consequence is a nationwide acute malnutrition rate exceeding 11 percent among children under five.

Tools for Change: Land, Seeds, and Knowledge

The joint UN project bolsters women farmers with access to land, seeds, and agricultural inputs, promoting nutrition and hygiene simultaneously. Health centers, backed by WFP and UNICEF, are equipped with medicine, training, and necessary tools to combat malnutrition. The project has marked positive outcomes, with most children recuperating from malnutrition and an uptick in prenatal consultation attendance.

Stories of Success: Nourishment and Livelihood

Stories of triumph emerge from this initiative, embodied in women like Atoumata and Akoumata Sacko. With the aid of food assistance and cash from WFP, they have managed to nourish their families and amplify their livelihoods through agriculture and small businesses—bridging the gap from survival to sustainable living. As the international community rallies towards the goal of zero hunger by 2030, initiatives like these weave a resilient fabric of hope, one community at a time.

0
Agriculture Climate & Environment Mali
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
1 min ago
Pampanga's Provincial Government Aids Local Duck Farmers in Wake of Typhoon Egay
In the wake of the devastation caused by Typhoon Egay, a beacon of hope emerged for local duck farmers in the province of Pampanga. The Provincial Government extended a helping hand, offering much-needed support to those reeling from the effects of the natural disaster. The support was not merely symbolic but came in the tangible
Pampanga's Provincial Government Aids Local Duck Farmers in Wake of Typhoon Egay
J&K Bank's CEO Spearheads 'Ghar Ghar KCC Abhiyaan', Emphasizes Agricultural Prosperity
17 mins ago
J&K Bank's CEO Spearheads 'Ghar Ghar KCC Abhiyaan', Emphasizes Agricultural Prosperity
Canada's Parched Landscape: The Worst Wildfire Season on Record
18 mins ago
Canada's Parched Landscape: The Worst Wildfire Season on Record
The Promise and Peril of AI in Africa: A Perspective from the UN High-Level Advisory Body
8 mins ago
The Promise and Peril of AI in Africa: A Perspective from the UN High-Level Advisory Body
Farmer Ezekiel 'Zeke' Stecher Sentenced to Prison for Role in Capitol Riot
10 mins ago
Farmer Ezekiel 'Zeke' Stecher Sentenced to Prison for Role in Capitol Riot
UK's ADBA Advocates for Anaerobic Digestion to Combat Climate Change
14 mins ago
UK's ADBA Advocates for Anaerobic Digestion to Combat Climate Change
Latest Headlines
World News
Radmila Lolly Unveils Groundbreaking Miami Heat Collection: A Unique Blend of Music, Fashion, and Sport
19 seconds
Radmila Lolly Unveils Groundbreaking Miami Heat Collection: A Unique Blend of Music, Fashion, and Sport
South Bay Witnesses Historic Swell: Surfers Ride Waves of the Century
21 seconds
South Bay Witnesses Historic Swell: Surfers Ride Waves of the Century
Peyton Manning to Receive 2024 Ambassador of Golf Award
22 seconds
Peyton Manning to Receive 2024 Ambassador of Golf Award
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
51 seconds
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Soaring Medical Spa Industry in the United States: A Closer Look at the Risks and Regulations
1 min
Soaring Medical Spa Industry in the United States: A Closer Look at the Risks and Regulations
ICC Announces Nominees for T20I and Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023
2 mins
ICC Announces Nominees for T20I and Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023
New Therapeutic Strategies Unveiled for Treating Obstructive Sleep Apnea
2 mins
New Therapeutic Strategies Unveiled for Treating Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Financial and Operational Challenges Threaten Survival of Rural Hospitals
2 mins
Financial and Operational Challenges Threaten Survival of Rural Hospitals
World Federation of Trade Unions Denounces Javier Milei's Government
2 mins
World Federation of Trade Unions Denounces Javier Milei's Government
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
52 seconds
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
20 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
28 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app