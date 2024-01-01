ELI’s Climate Judiciary Project: Shaping the Future of Climate Change Litigation

In an unprecedented initiative, the Environmental Law Institute (ELI), headquartered in Washington D.C., has kickstarted the Climate Judiciary Project (CJP). The project, launched in 2018, aims to enlighten judges across the United States about litigation associated with climate change. The CJP’s primary objective is to supply the judiciary with accurate, up-to-date information on complex scientific and legal issues emerging in climate change lawsuits.

Reach and Impact of the CJP

The CJP’s influence has permeated state and federal courts, including appellate courts, especially as lawsuits against the oil industry gain traction. To date, the project has interacted with over 1,700 judges through its 13 curriculum modules and 42 events. Additionally, several judges serve as advisers for the CJP, including the likes of Ronald Robie of the California Courts of Appeal, Judge Michael Simon of Oregon, and retired Judge David Tatel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

The CJP’s Approach and Funding

The CJP’s educational content emphasizes the correlation between fossil fuel production and climate change, underlining the economic and financial risks global warming poses. Several left-wing nonprofits, including the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation and the Pew Charitable Trusts, have backed the project. Moreover, the ELI’s reported substantial revenue and assets reflect the significant support for the institute’s initiatives.

Shaping the Future of Climate Change Litigation

The CJP’s ultimate aim is to arm the judiciary with unbiased, scientific knowledge that will ensure just and informed outcomes in the evolving legal sphere of climate change. As the project continues to unfold, its impact on climate change litigation will make significant strides in shaping the future of environmental law and policy.