Business

Electrolux Group Announces Ambitious, Science-Based Climate Target

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:12 am EST
Electrolux Group Announces Ambitious, Science-Based Climate Target

Electrolux Group, a global leader in home appliances, has announced an ambitious, science-based climate target aimed at significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions within its operations and products. This initiative is in harmony with the Paris climate agreement’s call to limit global warming to 1.5°C this century, thus mitigating the worst impacts of climate change.

Setting the Bar High

Electrolux’s new target seeks to curtail the company’s direct and indirect emissions, known as scope 1 and scope 2 emissions, by 85%. Additionally, it aims to reduce scope 3 emissions, which encompass emissions from the use of sold products, materials, transport of products, and business travel, by 42% between 2021 and 2030. The company managed to meet its previous climate target three years ahead of schedule, instilling confidence in its ability to achieve these new objectives.

Grounded in Science

The company’s commitment to these targets has been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), an influential global body that collaborates with businesses to set robust emissions reduction targets consistent with the latest climate science. Electrolux Group is among the first 100 companies to have its ambitious climate target approved by the SBTi in 2018, and it is proud to have its second science-based target endorsed by the SBTi at the end of 2023.

Aiming for a Sustainable Future

By 2030, Electrolux expects to reduce its operational emissions by 97% compared to 2015 levels. Elena Breda, the Group’s Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer, emphasizes the critical role of producing resource and energy-efficient products. The majority of an appliance’s global climate impact occurs during its usage, making this a key area of focus for Electrolux’s sustainability efforts.

The company’s commitment to ambitious climate targets is a testament to its dedication to contributing to a more sustainable future. As the world grapples with the urgent need to combat climate change, Electrolux’s actions serve as a shining example for other businesses to follow.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

