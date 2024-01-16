El Niño's Potential Influence on 2024 Natural Gas Markets

In the winter of 2024, the El Niño weather pattern is forecasted to resurface, eliciting a wave of speculation on its potential impacts on the natural gas markets. The markets are currently on a recovery trajectory, fighting the shadows of geopolitical conflicts and inflation-induced price fluctuations that have haunted them for years. Now, the emergence of El Niño—the first in four years—throws another ball into the court, adding a layer of uncertainty to an already complex landscape.

Advertisment

Fluctuating Natural Gas Prices Amid Weather Changes

The natural gas markets recently experienced a roller coaster ride with prices surging ahead of a frosty long weekend, only to plummet in response to forecasts of a warmer rest of January. Despite the country being blanketed in snow and ice, gas futures for February delivery ended 12% lower. Traders anticipate the heating demand over the past week to have significantly cut into the domestic gas surplus, although not enough to halt the fall in fuel prices.

Mexico's Natural Gas Demand on the Rise

Advertisment

Expectations are high for Mexico in 2024, with rising natural gas demand driven by the power sector. The country's flourishing economy, along with new natural gas projects, pipelines, compressor stations, and LNG export facilities, is predicted to fuel this growth. Regardless of the impending presidential election outcome, the country's natural gas market is poised for modernization and expansion.

U.S. Natural Gas Markets: A Mixed Sentiment

U.S. natural gas futures kicked off the week on a bearish note, dropping nearly 9.5% since the previous Friday due to warmer weather forecasts and a production output hike. Despite the spot power and gas prices' recent upward trend led by extremely cold weather, ample gas storage and robust production capabilities are forecasted to accommodate normal weather conditions without substantial price jumps. Currently, natural gas trading is under the 200-day moving average but over the 50-day moving average, indicating mixed market sentiment.

Despite the cold snap, natural gas prices remain low this winter, attributed to healthy production and unusually warm weather. The U.S. has the most natural gas in storage since 2020, with about 3.3 trillion cubic feet as of the week ended Jan. 5, 12% higher than the trailing five-year average. Year to date, natural gas prices have risen 7.9% to $2.51 per million British thermal units but are still about 21% below the levels of the previous year.