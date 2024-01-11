en English
Brazil

El Niño’s Prolonged Impact: Global Weather and Markets Face Consequences

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:34 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 4:02 pm EST
El Niño's Prolonged Impact: Global Weather and Markets Face Consequences

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) has forecasted a continued presence of the El Niño weather pattern for several months to come. The probability of it receding between April and June stands at 73%. The El Niño phenomenon, marked by warmer ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific due to wind pattern disruptions, often triggers extreme weather events such as wildfires, tropical cyclones, and droughts. The global impact, especially on emerging markets sensitive to food and energy price volatility, has been substantial.

Impact on Global Agriculture and Energy

In Brazil, the El Niño pattern has been linked to a decrease in farm output, notably impacting beef and rice staples. The consequential acceleration in prices was reported amidst disruptions in grain production across the nation due to intense heat and dryness, as per the Brazilian crop agency Conab. Similar repercussions were seen in Ecuador, with El Niño-induced drought leading to energy rationing due to a drop in hydroelectric plant output.

El Niño is negatively affecting Brazil’s grain production with heat and dryness, leading to energy rationing in Ecuador due to reduced hydroelectric output. In the U.S., Generac notes a 20% increase in power outages during El Niño-influenced winters. Japan’s weather bureau indicates a 40% chance of El Niño persisting into the Northern Hemisphere spring. The weather pattern’s impacts span continents, disrupting agriculture and energy sectors globally

Power Outages and Weather Anomalies

El Niño is also known to cause warmer and wetter winters in certain regions, which can lead to heavy snowfall and power outages. Generac, a power equipment manufacturer, noted a 20% spike in U.S. power outages during El Niño winter months over the past ten years. Meanwhile, Japan’s weather bureau estimated a 40% chance that El Niño could persist until the end of the Northern Hemisphere spring.

Brazil Climate & Environment United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

