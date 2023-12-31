en English
Climate & Environment

El Niño and Climate Change: A Tandem Shaping Extreme Weather Globally

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:04 pm EST
The last week of December 2023 marked the advent of the El Niño weather pattern, a phenomenon characterized by a warming of sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific and known to trigger floods and droughts worldwide. The influence of El Niño has been intensified by climate change, with 2023 likely to be the warmest year on record due to consistently high temperatures since June. The wake of this pattern has caused a variety of extreme weather events around the globe, expected to continue into January 2024.

El Niño’s Global Impact

The UK is reeling from the aftermath of Storm Gerrit, with widespread flooding and disruptions, and a forecast of more adverse weather conditions. The US, on the other hand, is experiencing severe weather on both coasts, with gale warnings along the west and a powerful storm on the east. The National Weather Service predicts that El Niño will continue to dominate the climate pattern, resulting in lower-than-average snow cover in the US.

In Europe, the Netherlands has erected flood barriers in response to the flooding, while Germany is battling overflowing rivers. Ski areas in Italy and France are grappling with unusually warm and wet conditions, and Austria and Switzerland are witnessing snow at higher altitudes. In the southern hemisphere, heavy rainfall in the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Africa has resulted in deadly flooding and landslides. Australia’s eastern seaboard and parts of Malaysia and southern Thailand are also reeling from severe weather events.

Climate Change: Amplifying El Niño’s Effects

The warming of sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific brought on by El Niño is not a standalone event; the impact has been significantly intensified by climate change. The world experienced notably high temperatures throughout 2023, potentially making it the warmest year on record. This warming pattern has fueled the strengthening of storms in the Atlantic and East Pacific basins, leading to rapid intensification and extreme damage.

Beyond storms, unusual wildfire behavior has been observed, with fewer acres burned in the US due to a soaking start to the year. However, the increased frequency and severity of wildfires are anticipated in the future. Heat records were shattered in the US and globally in the summer of 2023, a testament to the influence of climate change on extreme weather events.

Looking Ahead

According to the European Earth observation agency Copernicus, the current El Niño event is expected to peak within the next two months before returning to neutral conditions. However, the long-term impact of this event, combined with the exacerbating effects of climate change, is yet to be fully ascertained.

The year 2023 has indeed been marked by extreme heat, wildfires, and weather disasters globally. As we step into 2024, understanding these patterns and their causes is crucial to mitigate the risks and prepare for a future where such events may become the new norm.

Climate & Environment United Kingdom United States
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

