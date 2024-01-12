en English
Climate & Environment

Ecuador Declares War on Drug Gangs: A Global Roundup

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:44 am EST
Ecuador Declares War on Drug Gangs: A Global Roundup

In a critical move to combat escalating gang violence, Ecuador’s President, Daniel Noboa, has declared a ‘state of war’ against drug gangs. This unprecedented measure grants the military extraordinary powers, marking a significant shift in the country’s approach to tackling this grave issue.

Unleashing Military Might

Following a wave of gang-related violence, President Noboa has deployed the military, granting them sweeping powers to search for weapons and suspects. The surge in attacks, which resulted in the death of at least 14 people, was triggered by a botched attempt to transfer notorious gang leaders from one prison to another. Now, over 300 suspects have been arrested, and the country is under a state of emergency.

The violence escalated after armed individuals invaded a live TV broadcast and a high-profile gang leader escaped from prison. The government’s response has been swift and robust, with thousands of troops and police now patrolling the streets, and a manhunt underway for the fugitive gang leader.

Global Warming and Art

In a separate development, a crocheted blanket designed by Ellie Highwood has gained attention for its role in climate activism. The blanket, created in 2017, serves as a visual representation of rising global temperatures. This unique piece of art, initially intended as a gift for climate scientist parents, is now inspiring others in the climate movement.

Tensions Rising in Iraq

Meanwhile, in Iraq, hostilities between US forces and Iranian-backed Iraqi militias are escalating. As Iraqi politicians publicly demand the withdrawal of US troops, some privately express the need for their continued presence due to growing security concerns.

Changing Family Dynamics

On a global scale, family sizes are declining, indicating shifting societal norms and possibly economic factors. This trend suggests a significant change in how societies across the world are structured, with potential implications for future socio-economic development.

Climate & Environment Crime Military
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

