Business

EcoRatings Unveils Unique System to Evaluate Sustainability at Point of Sale

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
EcoRatings Unveils Unique System to Evaluate Sustainability at Point of Sale

In a significant development in the space of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations, New York-based startup EcoRatings is shifting the paradigm. Harnessing the power of innovative data collection methods, EcoRatings has developed a unique system to compute numeric sustainability ratings for products and services. This system, based on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), provides consumers with a clear sustainability rating on a scale of 1-10, integrated conveniently at the point of sale.

Addressing Greenwashing with Sustainable Ratings

The current ESG landscape often leaves consumers perplexed, unable to distinguish between genuine ESG efforts and greenwashing. EcoRatings’ solution addresses this issue head-on, offering consumers immediate information on the sustainability index of their purchases. The company’s system uses web-scraping, satellite imaging, and other third-party data sources, offering a rapid and cost-effective method for delivering sustainability ratings.

Securing Funding for Future Growth

Recently, EcoRatings secured funding in a pre-seed round from EvolveX. This financial backing will fuel the company’s ambitious plans, which include developing a generative AI product for chat-based sustainability assessments. This tool will further enhance the startup’s ability to provide accessible and accurate sustainability measurements.

ESG Innovation and the Broader Context

In the broader context of ESG innovation, EcoRatings isn’t alone in its pursuit of sustainable solutions. Other startups are emerging with ground-breaking ideas and technologies. For instance, some are leveraging LiDAR for forest management data, while others employ as many as 135 metrics to assess biodiversity risks. These collective efforts are reshaping the ESG landscape, driving companies to align with sustainability goals and meet the United Nations’ SDGs.

Business Climate & Environment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

