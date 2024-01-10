Earth’s Seasons: A Dance of Axial Tilt and Obliquity

The fascinating cycle of seasons we experience on Earth is not a universal planetary feature. It owes its existence to our planet’s tilted rotational axis. Unlike a perfect alignment with the vertical axis perpendicular to the Earth’s orbit around the sun, our planet showcases an obliquity, or tilt, of approximately 23 degrees. This tilt is the reason why the Northern Hemisphere basks in more intense sunlight during summer and less in winter, a cycle we’ve come to know as seasons.

Obliquity: The Puppeteer of Seasons

Planets with perfect alignment between their orbital and rotational axes, coupled with a circular orbital shape, do not experience seasons. The amount of sunlight they receive remains constant, devoid of fluctuations. However, the Earth’s tilt is subject to spin precession—a wobbling instigated by the gravitational pull from the sun. This wobbling can usher in climate changes over extended periods, influencing transitions between ice ages and warm periods.

Variations in obliquity can dramatically affect the seasons on a planet. Low obliquity leads to intense sunlight at the equator and low at the poles. Conversely, high obliquity results in extreme temperatures at the poles and chilling equators. In an exceptionally high obliquity exceeding 54 degrees, a planet experiences ‘reversed zonation,’ characterized by icy equators and warm poles.

Orbital Siblings and Their Influence

Planetary siblings residing within the same solar system can disrupt each other’s orbits. This disruption leads to variations in orbit shape and tilt, thereby triggering unpredictable seasonal changes. For instance, Mars, our planetary neighbor, wobbles more on its axis than Earth due to the absence of a large moon like Earth’s, which stabilizes Earth’s obliquity.

Exoplanets and the Quest for Habitability

A research group, which I have the privilege to lead, has been studying the spin axis variations of exoplanets. Our focus lies predominantly on Kepler-186f, the first discovered Earth-sized planet in a habitable zone. Our aim is to understand the habitability of these planets and the potential presence of moons that could stabilize their obliquity—much like our Moon does for Earth.