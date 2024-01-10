en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Earth’s Seasons: A Dance of Axial Tilt and Obliquity

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:42 pm EST
Earth’s Seasons: A Dance of Axial Tilt and Obliquity

Earth’s Seasonal Cycle: A Tilted Tale

The fascinating cycle of seasons we experience on Earth is not a universal planetary feature. It owes its existence to our planet’s tilted rotational axis. Unlike a perfect alignment with the vertical axis perpendicular to the Earth’s orbit around the sun, our planet showcases an obliquity, or tilt, of approximately 23 degrees. This tilt is the reason why the Northern Hemisphere basks in more intense sunlight during summer and less in winter, a cycle we’ve come to know as seasons.

Obliquity: The Puppeteer of Seasons

Planets with perfect alignment between their orbital and rotational axes, coupled with a circular orbital shape, do not experience seasons. The amount of sunlight they receive remains constant, devoid of fluctuations. However, the Earth’s tilt is subject to spin precession—a wobbling instigated by the gravitational pull from the sun. This wobbling can usher in climate changes over extended periods, influencing transitions between ice ages and warm periods.

Variations in obliquity can dramatically affect the seasons on a planet. Low obliquity leads to intense sunlight at the equator and low at the poles. Conversely, high obliquity results in extreme temperatures at the poles and chilling equators. In an exceptionally high obliquity exceeding 54 degrees, a planet experiences ‘reversed zonation,’ characterized by icy equators and warm poles.

Orbital Siblings and Their Influence

Planetary siblings residing within the same solar system can disrupt each other’s orbits. This disruption leads to variations in orbit shape and tilt, thereby triggering unpredictable seasonal changes. For instance, Mars, our planetary neighbor, wobbles more on its axis than Earth due to the absence of a large moon like Earth’s, which stabilizes Earth’s obliquity.

Exoplanets and the Quest for Habitability

A research group, which I have the privilege to lead, has been studying the spin axis variations of exoplanets. Our focus lies predominantly on Kepler-186f, the first discovered Earth-sized planet in a habitable zone. Our aim is to understand the habitability of these planets and the potential presence of moons that could stabilize their obliquity—much like our Moon does for Earth.

0
Climate & Environment Science & Technology
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
44 mins ago
Pope Francis Warns Against Gluttony as a Threat to the Planet
In an effort to elucidate the moral and environmental implications of gluttony, Pope Francis addressed the vice during his weekly general audience, terming it as a perilous menace that metamorphoses humans from guardians of the environment into mere consumers and exploiters. The pontiff underscored that even though yielding to a slice of cake might appear
Pope Francis Warns Against Gluttony as a Threat to the Planet
Tucson's Watershed Management Group Intensifies River Restoration and Invasive Species Removal Efforts
3 hours ago
Tucson's Watershed Management Group Intensifies River Restoration and Invasive Species Removal Efforts
Climate Change Triggers Significant Snowpack Decline in Northern Hemisphere: Study
3 hours ago
Climate Change Triggers Significant Snowpack Decline in Northern Hemisphere: Study
WEF Report Sheds Light on Global Risks and China's Economic Influence
45 mins ago
WEF Report Sheds Light on Global Risks and China's Economic Influence
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
1 hour ago
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Global Temperatures in 2023: A Dire Warning for Climate Action
1 hour ago
Global Temperatures in 2023: A Dire Warning for Climate Action
Latest Headlines
World News
Nguyen Tuan Hai: Vietnamese Footballer Lauded by Arabic Sports Newspaper
22 seconds
Nguyen Tuan Hai: Vietnamese Footballer Lauded by Arabic Sports Newspaper
DeSantis and Haley Ready for Key Debate as Trump Opts for Town Hall - Legal Woes Continue
42 seconds
DeSantis and Haley Ready for Key Debate as Trump Opts for Town Hall - Legal Woes Continue
Leeds General Infirmary Pioneers Novel Heart Valve Surgery Technique
3 mins
Leeds General Infirmary Pioneers Novel Heart Valve Surgery Technique
Uganda's Debt Crisis: Auditor General's Report Uncovers Widespread Financial Irregularities
4 mins
Uganda's Debt Crisis: Auditor General's Report Uncovers Widespread Financial Irregularities
UK Foreign Minister Questions Israel's Actions in Gaza: A Breach of International Law?
4 mins
UK Foreign Minister Questions Israel's Actions in Gaza: A Breach of International Law?
Ghana's Black Princesses Set for Pivotal Match in FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Qualifiers
7 mins
Ghana's Black Princesses Set for Pivotal Match in FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Qualifiers
Kofi Ofosu Nkansah Arrested Over Alleged Vote-Buying: Integrity of Political Process Under Scrutiny
9 mins
Kofi Ofosu Nkansah Arrested Over Alleged Vote-Buying: Integrity of Political Process Under Scrutiny
Political Tensions Flare in Warsaw Following Detention of PiS Members
14 mins
Political Tensions Flare in Warsaw Following Detention of PiS Members
Polypharmacy Among Seniors: A Growing Health Concern
16 mins
Polypharmacy Among Seniors: A Growing Health Concern
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
1 hour
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
2 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
6 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
6 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
8 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
9 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
9 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
10 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app