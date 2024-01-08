en English
Climate & Environment

Earth on the Edge: Unmasking Environmental Crimes of the Century

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:13 pm EST
From the depths of our oceans to the expanse of the skies, environmental crimes are painting a grim picture of our planet’s future. Contributing heavily to climate change, these crimes encompass a wide spectrum of issues – the persistent plastic menace, rampant pollution, unchecked fossil fuel production, soaring carbon emissions, and questionable carbon trading markets. State governments, often under the guise of development, are complicit in these crimes.

The Plastic Plague

Despite increased awareness and public campaigns, the plastic problem remains largely unaddressed. Each year, vast quantities of plastic waste find their way into our natural water bodies, wreaking havoc on marine and terrestrial life. Innovations in packaging do not align with circularity policies, and restrictions on single-use plastics from renewable resources face criticism. The development and disposal of bioplastics, a supposed solution, has sparked conflicts between European countries.

Fossil Fuels: A Burning Issue

Ignoring the 1.5 degrees Celsius benchmark set by the Paris Agreement, multinational corporations continue to exploit oil, gas, and coal reserves. These activities pose a grave threat to our global climate and to the very survival of future generations. To further complicate matters, aviation fuel usage in conflicts and military exercises, a significant source of emissions, often goes unreported.

Pollution and Propaganda

Large-scale polluters employ disinformation and manipulate ‘green’ language to normalize their harmful activities. They perpetuate pollution under the guise of environmental action, using misleading solutions like carbon credits and land trades in developing countries. This results in a worrying carbon inequality between developed and developing nations, pushing the latter into energy poverty and compelling them to exploit fossil fuels for economic growth.

Timber Terrors and Carbon Calculations

Deforestation for timber and furniture manufacturing exacerbates carbon emissions, while attempts to align national development with the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG13 on climate action, fall short. Reforestation efforts are politicized and lack diversity, undermining their effectiveness. Corporate sustainability reporting is often downplayed, thereby affecting environmental governance.

The Face of Vulnerability

The most vulnerable communities, including women, youth, and children, bear the brunt of climate change impacts without adequate support. Their plight is exploited to secure climate funding, yet they remain on the front lines, exposed to the harsh realities of our planet’s deteriorating health.

Climate & Environment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

