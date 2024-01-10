DW Akademie Pioneers Environmental Journalism in the Amazon Basin

Between 2020 and 2022, the Amazon basin countries witnessed an unprecedented collaboration between DW Akademie and various local partners. The joint venture was aimed at enhancing media training and production centered on the region’s socio-environmental conflicts.

Human Stories Amidst Environmental Challenges

Colombian journalist Sara Zulaga emphasized the crucial role of human stories in conveying the importance of the Amazon and its pressing environmental issues. Such narratives were vividly presented in the report ‘Women and Plants,’ a part of the ‘Historias en Clave Verde’ publication. The report shed light on the struggles of communities living in the Colombian Amazon.

Overcoming Information Obstacles

The lack of up-to-date data on deforestation and access to medicinal plants presented a significant challenge. However, the journalists managed to overcome this hurdle with the aid of a fact-checking expert provided by Consejo de Redacción (CdR). The collaborative initiative also ensured high-level security for the journalists, allowing them to focus on their research.

Strengthening Community Media’s Climate Change Coverage

‘Historias en Clave Verde’ is among the many collaborative journalism projects developed by DW Akademie in partnership with its associates. The projects aim to bolster community media’s coverage of climate change and environmental conflicts. The initiatives have brought forth innovative narratives that connect environmental and armed conflicts with human rights abuses. Through collaborations with DW Akademie, local communicators and academics received training and editorial support, leading to the production of multimedia content like podcasts and videos, some even in bilingual formats.

These projects have fostered an innovative and creative approach to environmental journalism. DW Akademie has pledged to continue its work in Ecuador, Peru, and Colombia, collaborating with partners such as CORAPE, Servindi, and Agenda Propia. The goal is to promote independent environmental journalism with the capacity to advocate for change.