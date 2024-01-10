en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

DW Akademie Pioneers Environmental Journalism in the Amazon Basin

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:13 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
DW Akademie Pioneers Environmental Journalism in the Amazon Basin

Between 2020 and 2022, the Amazon basin countries witnessed an unprecedented collaboration between DW Akademie and various local partners. The joint venture was aimed at enhancing media training and production centered on the region’s socio-environmental conflicts.

Human Stories Amidst Environmental Challenges

Colombian journalist Sara Zulaga emphasized the crucial role of human stories in conveying the importance of the Amazon and its pressing environmental issues. Such narratives were vividly presented in the report ‘Women and Plants,’ a part of the ‘Historias en Clave Verde’ publication. The report shed light on the struggles of communities living in the Colombian Amazon.

Overcoming Information Obstacles

The lack of up-to-date data on deforestation and access to medicinal plants presented a significant challenge. However, the journalists managed to overcome this hurdle with the aid of a fact-checking expert provided by Consejo de Redacción (CdR). The collaborative initiative also ensured high-level security for the journalists, allowing them to focus on their research.

Strengthening Community Media’s Climate Change Coverage

‘Historias en Clave Verde’ is among the many collaborative journalism projects developed by DW Akademie in partnership with its associates. The projects aim to bolster community media’s coverage of climate change and environmental conflicts. The initiatives have brought forth innovative narratives that connect environmental and armed conflicts with human rights abuses. Through collaborations with DW Akademie, local communicators and academics received training and editorial support, leading to the production of multimedia content like podcasts and videos, some even in bilingual formats.

These projects have fostered an innovative and creative approach to environmental journalism. DW Akademie has pledged to continue its work in Ecuador, Peru, and Colombia, collaborating with partners such as CORAPE, Servindi, and Agenda Propia. The goal is to promote independent environmental journalism with the capacity to advocate for change.

0
Climate & Environment Colombia South America
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
25 mins ago
Frozen Bench in Hungary: A Spectacle of Climate Change and Extreme Weather
On a chilling Tuesday in Balatonfenyves, Hungary, a bench on the shore of Lake Balaton transformed into a spectacle of ice, encapsulated by the plummeting temperatures of minus 6 degrees Celsius, exacerbated by strong winds. This visual manifestation of Hungary’s cold snap has captured attention, not merely for the unusual sight of the frozen bench,
Frozen Bench in Hungary: A Spectacle of Climate Change and Extreme Weather
ESMA Tackles Climate Risks and Greenwashing Controversies in the Fund Sector
3 hours ago
ESMA Tackles Climate Risks and Greenwashing Controversies in the Fund Sector
Laura Tobin Criticized for Integrating Climate Change into Weather Forecasts
3 hours ago
Laura Tobin Criticized for Integrating Climate Change into Weather Forecasts
Climate Tipping Point Nears as Winter Snowpack Declines Globally
36 mins ago
Climate Tipping Point Nears as Winter Snowpack Declines Globally
Biden Administration Reevaluates Climate Criteria for LNG Exports
2 hours ago
Biden Administration Reevaluates Climate Criteria for LNG Exports
Ireland's County Cavan Receives Financial Boost for Climate Action Initiatives
2 hours ago
Ireland's County Cavan Receives Financial Boost for Climate Action Initiatives
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Showdown in Warsaw: MPs Face Detention Amid Rising Tensions
2 mins
Political Showdown in Warsaw: MPs Face Detention Amid Rising Tensions
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Hails Speaker's Decision as Victory for Truth and Democracy
3 mins
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Hails Speaker's Decision as Victory for Truth and Democracy
Ex-Subpostmaster Reacts to PM Sunak's Exoneration Announcement in Post Office Scandal
4 mins
Ex-Subpostmaster Reacts to PM Sunak's Exoneration Announcement in Post Office Scandal
Snowy Landscapes Can Boost Body Satisfaction, Study Finds
4 mins
Snowy Landscapes Can Boost Body Satisfaction, Study Finds
Gaza Children's Trauma and Indian Badminton Players' Progress at Malaysia Open
5 mins
Gaza Children's Trauma and Indian Badminton Players' Progress at Malaysia Open
China's Counter-Espionage Triumphs: Major Cases Unveiled on 4th People's Police Day
5 mins
China's Counter-Espionage Triumphs: Major Cases Unveiled on 4th People's Police Day
Bangladesh Announces Reshuffled 36-Member Council of Ministers
6 mins
Bangladesh Announces Reshuffled 36-Member Council of Ministers
Neil Callan: The Iron Man's Swift Return to Racing Glory
6 mins
Neil Callan: The Iron Man's Swift Return to Racing Glory
UCLA's Basketball Dynasty: A Historic Run Under Coach John Wooden
8 mins
UCLA's Basketball Dynasty: A Historic Run Under Coach John Wooden
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
3 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
3 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
5 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
6 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
6 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
6 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
6 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
7 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app