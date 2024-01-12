en English
Climate & Environment

Dry Spell Raises South Island Fire Risk to Unprecedented Levels – FENZ Urges Caution

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:00 am EST
Dry Spell Raises South Island Fire Risk to Unprecedented Levels – FENZ Urges Caution

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) has escalated their response to the escalating fire risk across the South Island’s east coast. An incident management team has been established in mid-south Canterbury, an area that, along with the Mackenzie country, central Otago, southern Marlborough, and Canterbury, is particularly vulnerable. The region is currently experiencing one of the most extreme fire seasons since 2018, with scorching temperatures forecasted to exceed 30 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

Heightened Fire Risk

Paul Shaw, FENZ wildfire specialist, expressed extreme concern about the potential for fires in the mentioned regions. The ground has rapidly dried out due to the intense heat, while warm, dry winds from the Southern Alps are expected to further intensify the risk. As a result, total fire bans have been enacted in various regions, including Northland, Hauraki, Wairarapa, Marlborough, inland Canterbury, and Otago, with the Wairarapa coast likely to soon join the list.

Firefighting Efforts

Firefighters are actively managing and extinguishing substantial vegetation fires that have already broken out. This includes a 10-hectare blaze at Whitireia Park in Porirua’s Tītahi Bay and a six-hectare fire in Kirwee, west of Christchurch. A scrub fire that erupted on Auckland’s North Head was quickly contained. Despite these efforts, the risk remains due to the ongoing dry conditions.

Public Cooperation Needed

FENZ has made a public appeal for caution and vigilance. The public is urged to refrain from lighting fires and to ensure that any previous fires are fully extinguished to prevent reignition from embers. Areas such as Dunedin, Clutha, and Coastal Waitaki are entering a restricted fire season, requiring permits for open-air fires. FENZ’s call for public cooperation is crucial in aiding their efforts to reduce fire risks and protect properties.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

