Drone Footage Unveils Extensive Landslides at Dorset Beach

An ominous spectacle unfolded recently on the picturesque coast of Dorset, England, as three substantial landslides transformed the serene landscape. The unsettling scenes were captured by drone footage, revealing the stark reality of nature's destructive power.
Monoliths of Stone: The Aftermath of the Landslides
The drone footage bore witness to the aftermath of a cliff collapse at West Bay, Bridport. Large sections of the once-stable cliff now hang precariously over the beach, creating a menacing tableau. The resulting obstruction of access routes has compounded the issue, effectively rendering the beach inaccessible.
Devastating Repeat: A History of Landslides
This incident isn't the first of its kind at West Bay. A major landslide in November, triggered by Storm Ciaran, had already wreaked havoc on the area. The recent landslides only compound the existing damages, creating an increasingly precarious situation.
As a response to this escalating situation, Dorset Council has issued a safety warning to the public. They advise locals and visitors alike to avoid the affected area, emphasizing the importance of heeding warning signs and sticking to established pathways.