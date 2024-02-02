DRC Grapples with Severe Flooding: Humanitarian Efforts in Progress

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) grapples with a major crisis as torrential rains and the rising Congo River wreak havoc, claiming 12 lives and obliterating 1,177 homes. The capital city, Kinshasa, bears the brunt of this disaster, with seven severely affected communes and countless inhabitants witnessing the loss of their dwellings and belongings.

Humanitarian Aid in Action

The international humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders/Medecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has been proactive in providing relief. Among the measures deployed are the establishment of shelters, latrines, and showers, and ensuring access to drinking water in the Limete commune, one of the hardest hit. A mobile clinic has been put in place, addressing primary health care and mental health needs, with an emphasis on vulnerable demographics such as women, children, and people with disabilities.

The dire living conditions have led to a surge in diseases like malaria, urinary tract infections, and typhoid fever among the flood victims. MSF's medical teams have treated numerous patients for these conditions, also offering mental health consultations to individuals grappling with anxiety and suicidal thoughts triggered by their losses.

Extended Aid and Future Plans

While Kinshasa is the epicenter of this disaster, the plight extends to eight provinces across the DRC, affecting at least 600,000 people. In a concerted effort, MSF is collaborating with DRC's Ministry of Health and Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to widen the reach of aid and identify additional sites to house and assist the displaced. The Kasaï Central province is currently under evaluation, intending to deploy responsive humanitarian aid. Yet, despite these measures, the demand for shelters, latrines, showers, and above all, food, remains acute, and MSF strongly urges all parties to lend their support to the flood-stricken populace.