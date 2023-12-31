en English
Climate & Environment

Doomsday Clock at ’90 Seconds to Midnight’: A Stark Warning

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:41 pm EST
In an unprecedented move, the Doomsday Clock, a potent symbol of humanity’s proximity to a self-inflicted global catastrophe, has been reset to a mere 90 seconds away from midnight. This is the closest the symbolic countdown to annihilation has been since its inception in 1947 by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, a grim reminder of the potential for human-made disasters to cause irreversible damage.

Decoding the Doomsday Clock

The Doomsday Clock serves as a visual metaphor for the state of global security. It highlights the immediacy and severity of threats that could potentially wipe out civilization. This includes nuclear warfare, climate change, destructive technologies, and more recently, biological threats. With each adjustment of the clock, scientists provide a real-time assessment of the dangers facing the world.

Reasons Behind the Current Setting

The current setting of 90 seconds to midnight underscores the heightened sense of urgency among experts for decisive action. Various factors have contributed to this critical adjustment. The ongoing Ukraine-Russia war and the conflict between Israel and Hamas are intensifying geopolitical tensions, nudging the clock closer to midnight. Simultaneously, the disappointing outcomes of the COP 28 global warming conference signify a lack of concerted global action towards mitigating climate change, exacerbating the risk.

Emerging Challenges: Disruptive Technologies and AI

Disruptive technologies, particularly the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI), have emerged as significant contributors to the unsettling forecast. Concerns over the potential impacts of generative AI on various industries and job security have been raised. Experts are warning of the risks associated with unchecked AI development, further fuelling the urgency reflected in the Doomsday Clock setting.

In contrast, NASA’s Artemis 2 mission plans to return humans to the moon in November 2024, offering a glimmer of hope amid the growing darkness. Yet, the countdown to potential global catastrophe continues, imploring nations and leaders to take swift, decisive action. The Doomsday Clock’s latest setting serves as a stark warning – the clock is ticking, and midnight is perilously close.

0
Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

