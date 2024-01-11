en English
Agriculture

Dominica Launches Procurement for EALCRP Agricultural Projects

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:28 pm EST
The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica has initiated a series of procurement processes for various construction projects under the Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods And Climate Resilience Project (EALCRP). This announcement comes from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Blue And Green Economy, and reflects the government’s commitment to improving the nation’s agricultural infrastructure and resilience to climate change.

EALCRP: A Beacon of Agricultural Progress

The EALCRP, identified by the project number P166328, is a multifaceted initiative aimed at transforming Dominica’s agricultural sector. Central to this project is the construction of the Central Livestock Farm Administrative and Storage Facility at the Londonderry Central Livestock Facility. This facility will serve as a critical hub for livestock management, providing much-needed administrative and storage space.

Enhancing Agricultural Services

Alongside the Londonderry facility, procurement notices have been issued for the enhancement of the Gaulette River Farmers Service Centre located in the Kalinago Territory. This service centre’s enhancement signifies an important step towards strengthening the local farming community and facilitating more streamlined agricultural processes. Similarly, the Woodford Hill Propagation Station is set to undergo significant improvement works, providing a boost to the region’s propagation efforts.

Restoration and Resilience

Further, the EALCRP encompasses restoration efforts for the Central Livestock Farm, including flooring, partitions, doors, and electrical works. These restoration activities, coupled with new construction projects, demonstrate a concerted effort to bolster the agricultural sector’s resilience in the face of climate change. The procurement notices stipulate either a Two-Envelope Bidding Process or a One-Envelope Bidding Process, depending on the specific project requirements.

The driving force behind these initiatives is Mr. Kervin Stephenson, the Project Manager for the EALCRP. The procurement notices, issued on January 11, 2023, reference the International Development Association (IDA) credit number IDA 62310-DM, underscoring the international support behind these transformative projects.

Agriculture Climate & Environment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

