Denver's February Weather: A Dance Between Historical Patterns and Current Conditions

Denver, a city known for its variable weather patterns, is now stepping into February, historically recognized for its drier climate and potential for extreme cold. While February is the fourth snowiest month on average, it's interesting to note that since 1882, no February storms have made it into the record books for the top 20 heaviest snowfalls. The record for the snowiest February goes to 2015, which saw a remarkable 22.4 inches of snow, a stark contrast to 2009, which held the record for the least snowfall.

A Historical Perspective: Temperature Extremes

Temperature-wise, February in Denver presents a median high of 49 degrees, earning it the title of the third coldest month following December and January. The historical records show extremes: the coldest February occurred in 1899, with the average temperature not surpassing 18 degrees, and the warmest was 1954, with an average high of 43.7 degrees.

Current Scenario: Colorado's Snowpack and Drought Conditions

As we move into the present, Colorado is dealing with a decent snowpack, standing at 87% of median levels, with the Colorado Headwaters River Basin boasting the most snow. However, the situation is not entirely rosy. While eastern and central Colorado are currently free from drought, a moderate drought persists in the Western Slope, indicating worsening conditions.

Thunder in February and Engaging Denver7

In an intriguing twist, February has also been known to present the possibility of thunder. Denver7 invites readers to actively participate in their weather stories and to bring up any issues or stories they'd like to see covered in the future.

In conclusion, whether it's the historical patterns or current conditions, February's weather in Denver is anything but predictable. As we brace for another month of winter, we remain hopeful for a balance between snowfall and drought conditions, ensuring the well-being of Colorado's rich ecosystems.