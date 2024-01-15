en English
Climate & Environment

Delhi’s Air Pollution Crisis: A Perennial Problem Calling for Collective Action

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:41 am EST
On a cold Sunday morning, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) surged to alarming levels of 458 and 457 at 10 AM and 11 AM respectively, attributed to unfavorable climatic conditions and local pollution sources. This grim reality is a stark reminder of India’s deepening air pollution crisis, particularly in the National Capital Region (NCR), and the complexities of addressing environmental issues like climate change and air pollution.

Governmental Actions and Restrictions

In response to the worsening air quality, the Delhi government immediately implemented restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers. Violations of these restrictions are subject to penalties under Section 194 (1) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The Commission for Air Quality Management also noted a significant rise in Delhi’s AQI, ordering a ban on non-essential construction activities and the operation of polluting four-wheelers. Despite these measures, the increase in pollution levels continues, underscoring the reality that air pollution has become a perennial problem, not just a seasonal inconvenience.

India’s Emission Dilemma

India ranks as the third-largest greenhouse gas emitter with low per capita emissions, a paradoxical position that highlights the nation’s struggle to balance development and environmental preservation. In 2019, air pollution led to 1.67 million deaths and a $28 billion loss. The consequences extend beyond financial loss and mortality rates, with implications such as allergies, lower fertility, cardiac malfunctions, and high blood pressure. The pollution crisis also permeates agricultural practices, with soil erosion and water scarcity impacting rice cultivation and stubble burning contributing significantly to air pollution. Interestingly, while industry causes more than 50% of pollution, transportation 20%, and crop burns 17%, the blame often falls solely on farmers, an indication of the lack of consensus on who should bear the responsibility of environmental protection.

The Need for Collective Action

Looking back at past initiatives, such as Delhi’s Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) corridor and the odd-even vehicle regulation experiment, it becomes clear that solving the pollution problem requires a better understanding of the intersection between air pollution and political decision-making. These strategies have seen varying degrees of success and failure, but they demonstrate the need for a collaborative approach in addressing the crisis. The story of Delhi’s air pollution is a complex tapestry woven with threads of science, societal action, and government policy. It is a narrative that forces us to confront the hard trade-offs between environmental and developmental goals. The Thai saying about a triangle moving a mountain rings true here – scientists, governments, and citizens must collaborate to tackle the problem. A significant change will occur when politicians perceive that the middle class is willing to accept these hard trade-offs required for environmental protection.

Climate & Environment India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

