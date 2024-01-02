Degrowth: A New Frontier in Climate Change Mitigation?

In the realm of climate change mitigation, a burgeoning debate has surfaced over the potential merits of degrowth as a strategic tool. A direct challenge to the traditional economic paradigm, degrowth champions a decrease in overall energy demand and a radical reorientation of productive capacities. The aim? Rapid decarbonization, less reliance on new infrastructure, and a more sustainable planet.

Decarbonizing through Degrowth

Efficiency improvements and renewable energy deployments have long been considered central to decarbonization efforts. Yet, an underexplored strategy has recently gained attention: degrowth. By scaling down less necessary forms of production, degrowth can directly reduce emissions and total energy demand, accelerating the decarbonization of the energy system.

Repurposing Productive Capacities

Productive capacities such as labor and factories, currently committed to profit-driven activities, could be repurposed under a degrowth agenda. The transition could be swift, moving from non-essential production—like SUVs and fast fashion—to essential green production, including renewable energy, building insulation, and public transit. This repurposing would not only free up considerable productive capacities but also stimulate a shift towards a more sustainable economy.

Public Finance as a Green Catalyst

Public finance could mobilize this spare capacity without the need for private capital. This approach challenges the conventional economic view that growth is necessary to fund green transition through tax revenues. Governments with monetary sovereignty could directly fund green production, fostering the green transition and potentially accelerating innovation. Moreover, the reduction in less-necessary production under a degrowth strategy would not only enable but boost investment in green production.

Lastly, the importance of democratic control over productive capacities is underscored. The need to align production levels with what is socially and ecologically necessary is emphasized, rather than perpetuating growth for its own sake. As the world grapples with the urgent need for climate change mitigation, perhaps it is time to rethink our economic models and consider the potential of degrowth as a viable, sustainable strategy.