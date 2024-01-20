Deglaciation Redefining Erosion Rates in the European Alps: A Study

The landscape of the European Alps has been silently shaping itself for thousands of years, undergoing constant change at the mercy of the forces of nature. A new study published in Earth and Planetary Science Letters has cast fresh light on an intriguing aspect of this evolutionary process: the impact of Holocene deglaciation on erosion rates in mountain environments.

A Journey Back in Time

Dr. Daniel Draebing, from Utrecht University, led a research team that turned their focus on the period following the last glacial peak of the Younger Dryas, which ended roughly 11,700 years ago. This epoch marked significant changes in the world's climate, leading to the retreat of vast glacial bodies. The researchers sought to understand how this reduced glacial load and the resultant decrease in glacial debuttressing have impacted erosion rates over time.

The Erosion Puzzle

The team combined field data with modeling to determine erosion rates in a periglacial alpine valley in southern Switzerland. Their findings revealed that about 9,000-10,000 years ago, erosion rates ranged between 1.2-1.4 mm/year. In contrast, measurements taken between 2016 and 2019 indicated a sharp decline to just 0.02-0.08 mm/year.

Rocky Revelations

Through their study, the team delved into the role of permafrost and frost cracking in weakening rockwalls, leading to rockfall events. They used laser scanning surveys to document these events, which posed a considerable hazard during their fieldwork. The research found that slopes free of glacial ice for over 10,000 years witnessed higher erosion rates throughout the middle to late Holocene. Interestingly, greater erosion occurred at elevations above 2700 m during the Younger Dryas.

Climate Change and Erosion Rates

However, the landscape's evolution has not stood still. The study notes a rapid decline in erosion rates in recent decades. The team theorizes that climate-induced stresses like frost cracking, permafrost thaw, and glacier retreat contribute to erosion but will decrease with climate warming. Yet, topographic stresses will continue, leading to an equilibrium in erosion rates. This research holds weighty implications for understanding how climate change impacts erosion processes, affecting rockfall events, mountain communities, alpine tourism, and wildlife.