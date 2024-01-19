Subscribe

Decarbonizing the Cement Industry: A Green Revolution Underway

Startups are revolutionizing the cement industry by exploring ways to reduce emissions. Meanwhile, renewable energy witnessed a 50% growth globally in 2023, marking considerable climate progress.

BNN Correspondents
As the world grapples with the urgent need to curb carbon emissions, an unlikely industry stands at the forefront of innovative efforts. The cement and concrete sector, accountable for approximately 8% of global CO2 emissions—eclipsing even the aviation industry—is undergoing a green revolution.

Revolutionizing the Cement Industry

Startups are exploring ingenious chemical processes aimed at reducing or even eliminating emissions from cement production. One such trailblazer is CarbonBuilt, a company specializing in low-carbon concrete products. They have shattered ambitious thresholds set by First Suppliers Hub, employing zero Portland cement in their decarbonized concrete products. This noteworthy innovation signifies a crucial stride towards a decarbonized cement industry.

Aiding Hand of Governmental Power

Governmental purchasing power, particularly in the United States, holds the potential to be an influential catalyst in promoting low-carbon cement for public projects. This could provide a much-needed boost to these initiatives, driving the adoption of sustainable alternatives in an industry that has long been considered an environmental offender.

Zero-Carbon Concrete: A Game-Changer

Further north, in the Pacific Northwest, companies are embarking on a quest to develop zero-carbon concrete that captures airborne CO2 as it cures. This ground-breaking venture, if successful, could revolutionize the industry and make a significant dent in the fight against climate change.

Riding the Wave of Renewable Energy

This surge in eco-innovation aligns with a global uptick in renewable energy. 2023 witnessed a whopping 50% increase in renewable energy growth worldwide, with 507 gigawatts added. This is the largest boost in over two decades, with solar energy leading the charge. Renewables now comprise about 30% of total electricity generation globally. However, the pace of renewable energy adoption still falls short of the ambitious targets set at COP28, which call for a tripling of renewables by 2030.

