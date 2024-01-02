en English
Agriculture

Debate Over Climate Neutrality Claims in the Meat and Dairy Industries

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:38 pm EST
Debate Over Climate Neutrality Claims in the Meat and Dairy Industries

In a recent wave of studies published in livestock science journals, there are claims that the meat and dairy industries could achieve climate neutrality with a key focus on reducing methane emissions. A particular study posits that the US dairy industry could become climate neutral by 2050 if it managed to cut methane emissions by 1%-1.5% every year. Other studies assert that certain US livestock sectors are already contributing to a climate solution and that the Californian dairy industry has the potential to induce cooling if methane reductions exceed 1%.

Industry Groups Adopting Climate Neutrality Goals

These claims have found favor with industry groups such as the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, which has set a target for climate neutrality by 2040. Similar statements have been made in Australia, where there are claims about lamb having a neutral or even negative climate impact.

Methane: A Significant Greenhouse Gas

However, these claims have stirred controversy. Methane is a major greenhouse gas, and livestock production contributes a third of human-caused emissions. In a paper recently published in Environmental Research Letters, researchers contend that these claims distort our understanding of science and could be a gateway to greenwashing, eroding confidence in climate science.

The GWP* Metric and the Debate on Climate Neutrality

The crux of the argument lies in the use of a new metric called GWP*. This metric has shifted the definition of climate neutrality from net-zero emissions to net-zero additional warming. This allows high emitters like the beef industry to appear climate neutral by contributing less additional methane annually. Critics of this approach argue that it is misleading and overlooks the temporary nature of the cooling effect of methane reductions.

Response from the Livestock Science Community

The article also includes a response from Frank Mitloehner, a corresponding author of the studies under scrutiny. He defends the use of GWP* alongside the traditional GWP100 metric to accurately understand methane’s impact on warming.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

