Business

Davos Forum Spotlights Sustainability and Transformative Change

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:37 pm EST
Davos Forum Spotlights Sustainability and Transformative Change

The World Economic Forum in Davos, a global congregation of leaders and innovators, has once again served as the nucleus for critical discussions on sustainability and transformative change. This year’s event was marked by a diverse range of sessions, featuring insights from the likes of Prof. Johan Rockstrm and Prof. Dr. Nouriel Roubini, and showcasing groundbreaking solutions from startups like Hue Learn, UpRoot, and Bluebell Index.

Empowering Sustainable Innovation

Hue Learn, UpRoot, and Bluebell Index have emerged as pioneers in their respective fields—education, biodegradable materials, and climate fintech. Their innovative presentations and promising solutions underline the importance of supporting startups in driving sustainable transformation. The ‘Uplifting Humanity’ segment delved into the potential of leadership, with profound insights from speakers such as Dr. Hitendra Wadhwa and Lucian Tarnowski.

Investing in a Sustainable Future

Investment leaders from an array of funds and philanthropic organizations shared their perspectives, emphasizing the necessity of impact investing in climate tech startups and scaleups. The Climate ScaleUp program shed light on late-stage climate tech companies, including those in sustainable metal refining, waste and carbon utilization, and non-contact sensors for transmission line analytics.

Recognizing Innovators and Accelerators

The forum recognized a plethora of innovators, like Nth Cycle, Carbon Upcycling, Clear Flame, Line Vision, Source.co, Mombak, and Running Tide, lauding their contributions to sustainability and transformative impact. The Green Accelerator, spearheaded by Zdenka E. Rezacova and partnered by Anastasia Zhdanovich, reinforced the significance of impact investing in catalyzing a sustainable future.

In other news, RES4Africa Foundation has unveiled the RAISEAfrica initiative, aiming to empower young talents in Africa’s renewable energy sector and to support and scale renewable energy-focused projects. Furthermore, the DeserTech and Climate Innovation Center is set to open in Beersheba, with a NIS 15 million investment, focusing on climate startups to address the climate change and desertification crises.

Business Climate & Environment Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

