en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Davos Disrupted: Activists Demand Climate Justice, Challenge Corporate Influence

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:31 am EST
Davos Disrupted: Activists Demand Climate Justice, Challenge Corporate Influence

On Sunday, over 350 activists converged in Davos, Switzerland, staging a protest against the World Economic Forum (WEF). Their mission: to demand climate justice and challenge the influence of substantial corporate entities. The demonstration resulted in an 18-kilometer long traffic disruption, a strategically planned move to draw global attention to their cause.

Disrupting Davos

The protestors, initially advised by authorities to use hiking trails rather than the main road from Küblis to Davos, defied this direction. They chose instead to cross the main road at Davos Laret, effectively blocking access to Davos. This act amplified their calls for climate justice, the dissolution of the WEF, and the curtailment of large corporations’ influence.

The Message Behind the Protest

Nicola Siegrist, president of the JUSO (the youth wing of the Social Democratic Party), conveyed mixed feelings regarding the effectiveness of their protest. He questioned whether their message would reach the intended audience – the global elite attending the WEF. However, he emphasized that the protest’s symbolic nature outweighed any doubts. Siegrist declined an invitation to a WEF event, critiquing the private nature of these crucial discussions.

Demands for Change

Protestors laid blame for the record warmth of 2023, current wars, and crises on the actions of business and political leaders. Their demands included the expropriation of war profiteers and a global ban on the trade of non-defensive weapons. The group also voiced support for the Palestinian cause. Siegrist clarified that the movement distanced itself from anti-Semitism, though not every participant joined in with every chant.

WEF: A Gathering of Global Elites

The World Economic Forum in Davos is an event that sees the gathering of over 60 heads of state, government representatives, academics, artists, and international organization leaders. This year’s forum will focus on regional conflicts, artificial intelligence, and the fight against climate change, with John Kerry participating in a panel discussion on a U.S.-backed initiative to develop low-carbon technologies.

0
Climate & Environment Protests Switzerland
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
15 mins ago
Rice Farmers Combat El Niño with Innovation: Deep Wells and Solar Irrigation
On a global scale, the impact of El Niño, a recurring climatic event responsible for causing drastic weather shifts including drought and heavy rain, is being felt by rice farmers. In response, they are turning to innovative solutions such as deep wells and solar-powered irrigation systems to maintain crop yields and ensure food security. The
Rice Farmers Combat El Niño with Innovation: Deep Wells and Solar Irrigation
Delhi's Air Pollution Crisis: A Perennial Problem Calling for Collective Action
46 mins ago
Delhi's Air Pollution Crisis: A Perennial Problem Calling for Collective Action
Zomba District Commissioner Calls for Timely Relocation Amid Flood Threats
2 hours ago
Zomba District Commissioner Calls for Timely Relocation Amid Flood Threats
Navigating the Rainy Season: A Guide to Staying Safe
17 mins ago
Navigating the Rainy Season: A Guide to Staying Safe
Indonesia's Environment Ministry Intensifies Fight Against Climate Change
27 mins ago
Indonesia's Environment Ministry Intensifies Fight Against Climate Change
Brazil Grapples with Devastation as Torrential Rains Unleash Havoc
40 mins ago
Brazil Grapples with Devastation as Torrential Rains Unleash Havoc
Latest Headlines
World News
Soroti Cricket Academy's Pivotal Tour to Rwanda: An Opportunity to Showcase Talent and Promote Cricket
2 mins
Soroti Cricket Academy's Pivotal Tour to Rwanda: An Opportunity to Showcase Talent and Promote Cricket
Family Conflict in Uganda Turns Violent: Father Assaulted by Children Over Land Sale
2 mins
Family Conflict in Uganda Turns Violent: Father Assaulted by Children Over Land Sale
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
5 mins
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
5 mins
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
6 mins
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
7 mins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
8 mins
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
9 mins
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
10 mins
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
16 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app