en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Davos 2024: Trust, Pandemic Recovery, and Climate Preparedness Take Centre Stage

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:02 am EST
Davos 2024: Trust, Pandemic Recovery, and Climate Preparedness Take Centre Stage

At the 2024 World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Shyam Bishen, Head of the Centre for Healthcare, presented the key themes for the year. This year, the world’s most influential economic minds have turned their focus to trust, pandemic recovery, and preparation for climate change. The conversation, traditionally a platform for global economic and policy dialogue, has notably shifted towards resilience and strategic planning to tackle significant global issues.

A New Direction for Davos

The Davos meeting has often been the cradle for the birth of vital economic and policy decisions that shape the world. But this year, the agenda was markedly different. Shyam Bishen, in his interaction with CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan, emphasised that the focus for 2024 is on trust and recovery from the pandemic’s ongoing impacts. However, he also stressed the need for proactive preparation for climate change and other global challenges.

Building Trust and Overcoming the Pandemic

Trust has been identified as a key element in the current global scenario. Trust in institutions and governments has been tested in the face of the pandemic, and its rebuilding is essential for a smooth recovery. Bishen highlighted the importance of cooperation among nations and sectors to overcome the aftermath of the pandemic. Overcoming the pandemic and its impacts is not a task for a single country or sector; it requires a coordinated effort at a global scale.

Climate Preparedness: The Forefront of Global Priorities

Climate preparedness has emerged as another major theme. The consequences of climate change are far-reaching and can impact all sectors of the economy. Bishen pointed out that nations must position themselves better against future crises, especially those related to climate change. The call is for strategic planning and proactive measures, rather than reactive responses.

In conclusion, Davos 2024 has brought a shift in focus towards resilience and strategic planning for significant global issues. The world’s economic leaders are uniting around trust, pandemic recovery, and climate preparedness. The call is for global cooperation and proactive action to navigate the complexities of the current world scenario and prepare for future challenges.

0
Climate & Environment Economy International Relations
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
50 mins ago
US Climate Diplomat John Kerry to Resign; Pledges Continued Advocacy
John Kerry, the United States’ top climate diplomat and President Biden’s special climate envoy, is set to resign after more than three years of ardent service in promoting global action against climate change. Kerry, an enduring advocate for environmental affairs, has been instrumental in fostering regional deals to promote clean energy and reduce emissions. Extensive
US Climate Diplomat John Kerry to Resign; Pledges Continued Advocacy
El Nino Defied: Sydney's Unexpected Rainy Summer
2 hours ago
El Nino Defied: Sydney's Unexpected Rainy Summer
World Meteorological Organization Declares 2023 Hottest Year on Record
2 hours ago
World Meteorological Organization Declares 2023 Hottest Year on Record
Climate Change and the Fall of the Real King Kong: The Extinction of Gigantopithecus
58 mins ago
Climate Change and the Fall of the Real King Kong: The Extinction of Gigantopithecus
Zwelisha Tragedy: Rainfall Causes Fatal Structural Collapse
2 hours ago
Zwelisha Tragedy: Rainfall Causes Fatal Structural Collapse
Rampant Storms Devastate eThekwini Region: A Call for Resilience
2 hours ago
Rampant Storms Devastate eThekwini Region: A Call for Resilience
Latest Headlines
World News
Luciana Berger Returns to Labour to Lead Mental Health Strategy
20 seconds
Luciana Berger Returns to Labour to Lead Mental Health Strategy
Luciana Berger Appointed to Oversee Labour's Mental Health Strategy
28 seconds
Luciana Berger Appointed to Oversee Labour's Mental Health Strategy
WEF 2024: Shyam Biden Explores Generative AI's Potential in Transforming Global Healthcare
39 seconds
WEF 2024: Shyam Biden Explores Generative AI's Potential in Transforming Global Healthcare
Navigating the Dichotomy: Immigration's Economic Impact and Political Backlash
1 min
Navigating the Dichotomy: Immigration's Economic Impact and Political Backlash
Political Party at Crossroads: Enforce Discipline or Risk Destabilization
1 min
Political Party at Crossroads: Enforce Discipline or Risk Destabilization
Trump Faces Blizzard Showdown in Des Moines: GOP Frontrunner Braves Winter Storm Ahead of Presidential Election
2 mins
Trump Faces Blizzard Showdown in Des Moines: GOP Frontrunner Braves Winter Storm Ahead of Presidential Election
Aaj Tak's 'Sabse Tez' Awards 2024: A Battle of Newsworthy Personalities
3 mins
Aaj Tak's 'Sabse Tez' Awards 2024: A Battle of Newsworthy Personalities
John Mikel Obi Brands Sunday Oliseh as 'Worst Manager Ever'
4 mins
John Mikel Obi Brands Sunday Oliseh as 'Worst Manager Ever'
West Indies Stars Da Silva and Hodge Shine in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI
4 mins
West Indies Stars Da Silva and Hodge Shine in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
53 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app