Climate & Environment

Cyclone Belal Hits Reunion Island: Authorities Issue Highest Alert Level

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:37 am EST
Cyclone Belal Hits Reunion Island: Authorities Issue Highest Alert Level

Cyclone Belal, an unprecedented force of nature, has sent shockwaves across the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion. On Monday, authorities issued the highest alert level, a violet-level warning, urging the island’s nearly 900,000 residents to remain indoors and brace themselves for the imminent danger posed by the cyclone. The storm, which was expected to bring extreme winds and high waves to the region, mandated a complete prohibition of movement for any reason.

Preparation and Precautions

Residents were instructed to stockpile food and water, preparing to stay indoors for 36 hours. Shopkeepers were busy securing their premises while residents cleared balconies and gardens of potential flying debris. The main airport on the island suspended flight operations in response to the approaching storm. French President Emmanuel Macron pleaded with the residents via social media to stay indoors and safeguard themselves against the cyclone.

Comparisons and Projections

The last significant cyclone to impact Reunion was in 2014, but the current situation drew comparisons to Cyclone Firinga in 1989, which caused substantial damage. Meteo-France, the meteorological service, alerted the public to the possibility of a temporary ‘lull’ as the eye of the storm passed over but emphasized that winds would resume from different directions, potentially exceeding 200 km/h on the coast and 250 km/h in the highlands.

Risk Factors and Assistance

Authorities also warned of the risk of river flooding. Emergency health centres and accommodation facilities were established to assist those in need. Preparations extended to local businesses, with concerted efforts to secure outdoor furniture and remove any objects that could become airborne. Some homeless individuals were taken to shelters for their protection against the storm’s ferocity.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

