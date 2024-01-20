Court Upholds EPA's Air Quality Designation; Texas Coal Plant Must Reduce Emissions

In a landmark ruling, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals confirmed the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) designation that Rusk and Panola counties in Texas fail to meet national air quality standards for sulfur dioxide.

This decision comes as a blow to the state of Texas and the Martin Lake coal plant owner, Luminant, who maintained that the air quality in the two counties did not warrant the EPA's 'nonattainment' label.

Long-Standing Dispute

The lawsuit leading to this pivotal decision was lodged against the EPA in early 2023, accusing the agency of neglecting to enforce regulations stipulated under the Clean Air Act on the Martin Lake plant. This plant holds the notorious distinction of being the largest sulfur dioxide polluter in the U.S.

Implications for the Polluter

Following the court's ruling, the Martin Lake plant is now obligated to significantly curtail its sulfur dioxide emissions to align with national standards. Josh Smith, a Sierra Club attorney, heralded the decision, highlighting the prospective health benefits for local communities.

Next Steps

As part of a settlement agreement, the EPA has until the end of the year to either issue a federal plan or approve a Texas plan to address the pollution. This ruling bolsters a settlement that commits the EPA to approve or issue a plan by the end of 2024. This plan will detail measures for Rusk and Panola counties and the Martin Lake plant to diminish emissions and enhance air quality.