Council Reviews Emissions Inventory and Climate Change Action Plan

In an effort to enhance environmental sustainability, the Council’s Climate Change Sub-committee convened to discuss the Council’s Climate Change Action Plan and scrutinize its latest emissions inventory. The gathering is a testament to the council's commitment towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, an ambitious goal that seeks to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Progress in Emissions Reduction

The most recent inventory revealed an encouraging 14.7% decrease in greenhouse gas emissions from council-controlled operations since 2020. This reduction totals 38,761 tonnes, signaling a significant stride towards the council's environmental objectives. The audit and report were meticulously conducted by environmental consultancy WSP, ensuring an unbiased and accurate presentation of the data.

The Challenge of Bluegums Landfill

Despite the progress, the inventory identified the Bluegums landfill as the primary emissions source, accounting for a staggering 78% of the Council's emissions. Organic waste has been pinpointed as the largest contributor, emphasizing the urgent need for waste management reforms. The sub-committee, led by Councillor Gerald Hope, acknowledged the strides made but accentuated the necessity for further enhancements.

Climate Change Action Plan: Strategies and Initiatives

Addressing these concerns, the Council's Climate Change Action Plan outlines several initiatives aimed at environmental betterment. These include diverting organic waste from landfills by 2030, considering the procurement of hybrid vehicles, and upgrading office air conditioning systems for improved efficiency. The plan also discusses adaptation strategies for climate change, particularly the potential repercussions of rising sea levels on coastal areas. To inform community discussions on long-term responses to sea level rise, advanced modelling is presently being conducted in Lower Wairau.

The council concluded the session by welcoming inputs from Climate Karanga Marlborough, a local climate action group. It also opened the floor to questions from the public, reflecting its commitment to community engagement and transparency. The Climate Change Action Plan aims to demonstrate leadership in climate change mitigation and adaptation, echoing the community's demands for action.