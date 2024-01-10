Council and Mana Whenua Partner to Eradicate Invasive Weed from Taruheru River

In a significant environmental initiative, the Council, in collaboration with mana whenua, has launched a project to remove the invasive Spartina weed from the Taruheru River. The Council’s BioSecurity team will commence spraying operations this Friday, focusing on the grass along the river between the Marina Park boat ramp and the Peel Street bridge. The entire operation, expected to take three hours, will be conducted at low tide, provided weather conditions are favorable. Alternate dates for the operation have been set for Saturday and Sunday, if required. During the spray times, from 10am to 3pm, the public are urged to steer clear of the area for their safety.

The Approved Herbicide Haloxyfop-methyl

The herbicide Haloxyfop-methyl, endorsed by the Environmental Protection Authority, will be utilized for this operation. To ensure the safety and effectiveness of the procedure, a comprehensive monitoring of the river’s ecology will be carried out before and after the spraying.

The Invasive Spartina Grass

Spartina grass was initially introduced to the river in the early 1900s with the aim of stabilizing stopbanks. However, it has since dominated the waterway, crowding out native plants and wildlife, disrupting the water flow, and escalating the risk of floods.

Restoring the River’s Natural Ecosystem

The primary goal of eradicating Spartina is to restore the river’s natural ecosystem, enabling native fauna and flora to reclaim their habitats. The removal of this invasive grass will not only benefit the local fauna and flora but also significantly reduce flood risks. Further enhancing the river’s biodiversity, the project includes plans to replant native plants along the Taruheru.