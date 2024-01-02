en English
Climate & Environment

Cosmic and Climatic Phenomena Threaten Severe Weather and Resource Shortages in Papua New Guinea

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:10 am EST
The world is bracing itself for a severe bout of weather phenomena, led by Papua New Guinea (PNG). Chief Meteorologist, Jimmy Gomoga, has raised alarm over the impending harsh conditions resulting from cosmic and climatic anomalies. With the potential to disrupt life as we know it, these conditions are a stark reminder of the intricate interplay between our planet and the universe.

Potent Combination of Cosmic and Climatic Phenomena

At the heart of these looming conditions are solar flares, colossal explosions on the sun’s surface known to cause global heatwaves and disrupt radio communications. Forecasted to increase and peak by 2025, these solar activities are converging with PNG’s current severe dry season, where rainfall has plummeted from an average of 300 milliliters to a mere 50 milliliters.

Compounding the situation is the impending peak of the El Nino weather pattern by 2025, which in tandem with the increased solar activity and ongoing drought, could precipitate widespread food and water shortages. The highlands, in particular, face a significant risk of crop failures, and water sources may become scarce, impacting electricity generation.

Population Growth Amplifies Impact

The situation’s severity is amplified by the country’s growing population, which has swelled to 11 million. The impending crisis is expected to have a more significant impact compared to the 1997 drought, which occurred when the population was just seven million. The temperature in Port Moresby has risen sharply and is set to reach an average high of 37 degrees Celsius, threatening to surpass the country’s highest recorded temperature of 47 degrees Celsius in Kavieng, New Ireland province.

Climate Change Affecting Malaria Spread

Meanwhile, public health physicians are linking the increase in malaria cases to climate change. Changes in temperature, humidity, and rainfall patterns influence the behavior and survival of malaria-carrying mosquitoes. The 2023 World Malaria Report illuminates the growing threat of climate change to global efforts against malaria, with a particular focus on vulnerable regions. The Director General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, stresses the need for sustainable and resilient responses to malaria’s changing landscape due to climate change.

These impending climate crises underscore the dire need for immediate action. As Gomoga urges the government to expedite preparations to mitigate these potentially severe impacts, the world watches, a stark reminder of our planet’s vulnerability in the face of cosmic and climatic phenomena.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

