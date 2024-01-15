en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

CORSIA: A Global Initiative to Decarbonize Aviation Industry Enters First Phase

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
CORSIA: A Global Initiative to Decarbonize Aviation Industry Enters First Phase

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has embarked on a significant mission to counteract carbon emissions from the aviation industry. The Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) is a bold initiative aimed at achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The scheme, which began with a pilot phase running from 2021 to 2023, is entering its inaugural phase in 2024. It is projected to involve 126 states, although compulsory participation won’t kick in until 2027. However, there are exemptions for countries that are least developed, landlocked, or small island developing states.

Emphasizing Sustainable Aviation Fuel

The success of CORSIA relies heavily on the implementation of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and offsetting emissions by financing emission reductions elsewhere. Airlines are required to monitor, report, and verify emissions, and purchase CORSIA-compliant carbon credits to offset any increase in emissions above the 2019 levels. The choice of 2019 as the baseline year is due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on airline operations in 2020.

Controversies and Challenges

CORSIA has not been without its controversies. Its impact is limited only to international flights, and the calculation of the Growth Factor, sanctions for non-compliance, transparency issues, and risks of greenwashing have all raised concerns. Despite these hurdles, CORSIA stands as a unified attempt at decarbonization in an industry that traditionally has been difficult to decarbonize.

Technical Advisory Body’s Role

The ICAO Council’s Technical Advisory Body (TAB) has been instrumental in this process. It has recommended the approval of certain carbon standards for credits and is having a significant influence on both the compliance and voluntary carbon markets. The first deadline for reporting emissions unit cancellations is scheduled for 2025 for the Pilot Phase, with additional deadlines for the subsequent phases.

In a related development, Cathay Pacific has announced the inclusion of three new partners in its Corporate Sustainable Aviation Fuel Programme. This includes two cargo customers and a non-governmental organization. The partners are dedicated to promoting the broader adoption of renewable energy to aid in the decarbonization of the aviation industry. Cathay has set an ambitious target of using 10% SAF for its total fuel consumption by 2030, and has also established new SAF supply partnerships in the wider Asia region. Furthermore, the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to drive the further development of the SAF supply chain in China.

0
Aviation Climate & Environment International Relations
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
42 seconds ago
CORSIA Enters First Phase: Navigating Towards Net-Zero Aviation Emissions
In a crucial stride towards environmental sustainability, the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) has transitioned into its first phase. Launched in 2016 by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), CORSIA’s mission is to steer the aviation sector towards achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. This bold objective is fueled by the
CORSIA Enters First Phase: Navigating Towards Net-Zero Aviation Emissions
Shocking Cockpit Assault Sparks Aviation Security Concerns
29 mins ago
Shocking Cockpit Assault Sparks Aviation Security Concerns
Dassault Aviation Shares Plunge Amid Slowdown in Private Jet Orders and Missed Delivery Targets
51 mins ago
Dassault Aviation Shares Plunge Amid Slowdown in Private Jet Orders and Missed Delivery Targets
Shannon Airport Soars High with 29% Growth in 2023, Eyes Future in Renewable Energy
5 mins ago
Shannon Airport Soars High with 29% Growth in 2023, Eyes Future in Renewable Energy
Sven Thaler Takes Helm as Lufthansa Group's Senior Director Sales for Northern Europe
16 mins ago
Sven Thaler Takes Helm as Lufthansa Group's Senior Director Sales for Northern Europe
Civil Aviation Minister Steps in as Dense Fog Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations
28 mins ago
Civil Aviation Minister Steps in as Dense Fog Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations
Latest Headlines
World News
Pensacola News Journal Athlete of the Week: Vote for Your Favorite Local Athletes
44 seconds
Pensacola News Journal Athlete of the Week: Vote for Your Favorite Local Athletes
Gestational Diabetes Mellitus Linked to Increased Chronic Kidney Disease Risk: New Study
58 seconds
Gestational Diabetes Mellitus Linked to Increased Chronic Kidney Disease Risk: New Study
GXO Strategies' Director Criticizes Australian Foreign Minister's Decision to Skip Massacre Sites in Israel
1 min
GXO Strategies' Director Criticizes Australian Foreign Minister's Decision to Skip Massacre Sites in Israel
Rich or Poor, Malnutrition Spares No Child in Nigeria
1 min
Rich or Poor, Malnutrition Spares No Child in Nigeria
UK Grapples with Severe Medicine Shortages as Essential Drugs Run Out
1 min
UK Grapples with Severe Medicine Shortages as Essential Drugs Run Out
Byeong Hun An: Close Miss at Sony Open, Secures Fifth Runner-up Finish on PGA Tour
1 min
Byeong Hun An: Close Miss at Sony Open, Secures Fifth Runner-up Finish on PGA Tour
Jude Bellingham Celebrates Super Cup win with Unique GTA Banner
1 min
Jude Bellingham Celebrates Super Cup win with Unique GTA Banner
Vivek Ramaswamy: An Unconventional Contender in the 2024 Presidential Race
2 mins
Vivek Ramaswamy: An Unconventional Contender in the 2024 Presidential Race
Catch Live Football Action: NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong & Barcelona vs Real Madrid
2 mins
Catch Live Football Action: NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong & Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
4 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
13 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
14 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
27 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
32 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
55 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app