CORSIA: A Global Initiative to Decarbonize Aviation Industry Enters First Phase

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has embarked on a significant mission to counteract carbon emissions from the aviation industry. The Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) is a bold initiative aimed at achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The scheme, which began with a pilot phase running from 2021 to 2023, is entering its inaugural phase in 2024. It is projected to involve 126 states, although compulsory participation won’t kick in until 2027. However, there are exemptions for countries that are least developed, landlocked, or small island developing states.

Emphasizing Sustainable Aviation Fuel

The success of CORSIA relies heavily on the implementation of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and offsetting emissions by financing emission reductions elsewhere. Airlines are required to monitor, report, and verify emissions, and purchase CORSIA-compliant carbon credits to offset any increase in emissions above the 2019 levels. The choice of 2019 as the baseline year is due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on airline operations in 2020.

Controversies and Challenges

CORSIA has not been without its controversies. Its impact is limited only to international flights, and the calculation of the Growth Factor, sanctions for non-compliance, transparency issues, and risks of greenwashing have all raised concerns. Despite these hurdles, CORSIA stands as a unified attempt at decarbonization in an industry that traditionally has been difficult to decarbonize.

Technical Advisory Body’s Role

The ICAO Council’s Technical Advisory Body (TAB) has been instrumental in this process. It has recommended the approval of certain carbon standards for credits and is having a significant influence on both the compliance and voluntary carbon markets. The first deadline for reporting emissions unit cancellations is scheduled for 2025 for the Pilot Phase, with additional deadlines for the subsequent phases.

In a related development, Cathay Pacific has announced the inclusion of three new partners in its Corporate Sustainable Aviation Fuel Programme. This includes two cargo customers and a non-governmental organization. The partners are dedicated to promoting the broader adoption of renewable energy to aid in the decarbonization of the aviation industry. Cathay has set an ambitious target of using 10% SAF for its total fuel consumption by 2030, and has also established new SAF supply partnerships in the wider Asia region. Furthermore, the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to drive the further development of the SAF supply chain in China.