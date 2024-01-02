en English
Climate & Environment

COP28 Ends with Historic, Yet Controversial Climate Agreement

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:45 pm EST
COP28 Ends with Historic, Yet Controversial Climate Agreement

The curtains have fallen on the COP28 climate talks in Dubai, concluding a period of intense negotiation with a historic, yet controversial, agreement. The final declaration, for the first time in COP’s three-decade history, explicitly calls for countries to transition away from burning fossil fuels.

The Deal: A Significant Step or a Diluted Ambition?

The deal is seen as both a significant leap since the Paris Climate Agreement and a compromise that may have watered down higher ambitions. It does not mandate a definitive phase-out of fossil fuels or establish a solid plan for action. Instead, it sanctions the continued use of fossil fuels during the transition period, reflecting a global reluctance to completely abandon oil and coal.

Behind the Scenes: The Negotiations and the Players

Sultan Ahmed al Jaber, the COP28 president, was relieved to finalize the deal, despite criticisms from the Alliance of Small Island States who felt sidelined from the decision-making process. U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry and other American officials were actively engaged in behind-the-scenes talks with Saudi representatives to push for the agreement.

Feasibility and Future Challenges

The article questions the feasibility of key elements of the agreement, such as doubling energy-saving efforts by 2030 and developing carbon capture technologies. Looking ahead, Azerbaijan will host the next COP, amidst geopolitical tensions in the region, marked by calls for the release of Armenian prisoners. The article also points out the UAE’s questionable human rights record during the hosting of COP28.

The “top bromance” of COP between Chinese envoy Xie Zhenhua and John Kerry was also featured, with Xie retiring after this year’s conference. The outcomes of COP28, thus, mark a significant juncture in the global fight against climate change, with each nation’s commitment to the cause under scrutiny.

Climate & Environment
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

