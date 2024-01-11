en English
Climate & Environment

COP28 Climate Conference: A Controversial Confluence of Oil, Money, and Climate Change

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:02 am EST
COP28 Climate Conference: A Controversial Confluence of Oil, Money, and Climate Change

Picture the scene: a gathering of world leaders, corporate honchos, and environmental activists in the heart of the United Arab Emirates. The objective? To discuss the existential threat of climate change and carve out a roadmap for a sustainable future. This was the setting of the COP28 climate conference held in Abu Dhabi. Yet, the event was shrouded in controversy, with a striking presence of the oil and gas industry representatives and contentious discussions around financial equity and responsibility. This article seeks to delve into the critical issues that surfaced during the conference.

A Choir of Oil Voices

With over 2,600 representatives from the oil and gas industry making their presence known, the COP28 was subject to criticism. Many felt that these representatives overshadowed the environmental protesters and other participants, thereby controlling the narrative. The appointment of Sultan Al Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), as the leader of COP28, raised eyebrows and sparked backlash from activists. Critics pointed to his conflicted roles and questioned the United Nations’ credibility in tackling climate change.

Despite the controversy, the conference led to a landmark declaration that included Big Oil for the first time. This marked a significant, albeit controversial, step towards a more inclusive approach to addressing climate change. However, the absence of a clear plan for transitioning away from fossil fuels and the lack of explicit definitions regarding the pace of this transition was met with disappointment. Over 100 countries had demanded phasing out fossil fuels, but their voices were drowned out as oil-producing nations managed to remove such language from the draft declaration.

Finance: The Double-Edged Sword

The conference also touched on the financial aspects of tackling climate change. A substantial $12.8 billion was pledged to the Green Climate Fund, sparking broader conversations about how the transition to net-zero emissions will be funded. Dave Parker of Accenture offered a somewhat optimistic perspective, suggesting that the financial sector accepts its role in facilitating this transition and sees potential opportunities. However, he also cautioned about the risks involved in effectively utilizing the trillions of dollars required for the transition to net zero.

In conclusion, the COP28 climate conference was not without its share of controversies and criticisms. However, it also marked the initiation of a significant dialogue, involving major oil industry players in the climate change discourse for the first time. The declaration made at the conference could potentially have a profound impact on the financial community, shaping how climate action is funded. As the world continues to grapple with the climate crisis, the role of finance in facilitating or hindering this fight will undoubtedly remain at the forefront of discussions.

BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

