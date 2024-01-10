COP28 Agreement Marks Potential End of Fossil Fuel Era; MUCP Highlights Climate Impact on Unborn Children

On December 13, 2023, a historic milestone in the global fight against climate change was marked at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), as nearly 200 nations committed to amplifying climate action to maintain the global warming limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius. This marked the symbolic decline of the fossil fuel era.

A New Dawn for Environmental Policies

The COP28 agreement, signed in Dubai, represents a crucial step forward in the global fight against climate change. The agreement aims to accelerate the phasedown of unabated coal power, which is responsible for a significant portion of global CO2 emissions. However, many countries are still developing new coal mines and power plants. This poses a risk of stranded assets as the world moves towards decarbonization. The conference also saw commitments to climate finance, renewable energy, and nuclear energy.

The Intersection of Climate Change and Prenatal Development

In Malta, the Unborn Child Platform (MUCP) has been advocating for ‘womb ecology’—a concept that encompasses the prenatal environment as part of broader environmental considerations, since 2005. The organization, established in 1999, has organized conferences and published numerous articles in the Times of Malta to raise awareness about the nexus between climate change and prenatal development. The MUCP’s efforts coincide with a growing global recognition of the effects of climate change on unborn children, an area of concern that has gained considerable attention in recent years.

Future Implications and Challenges

The Malta’s National Renewable Energy Action Plan focuses on various renewable energy sources but does not yet incorporate measures specifically aimed at protecting unborn children from climate-related risks. The transition away from fossil fuels, while ensuring accessibility and affordability of electricity, poses challenges for developing economies. The conference also established a Loss and Damage Fund with a pledge of 700 million USD by developed countries to address climate-related losses and damages. The adequacy of the pledged amount to address the escalating financial needs associated with climate-related loss and damage, especially for developing countries, raises concerns.