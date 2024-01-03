en English
Climate & Environment

Conserving Water Resources: A Call to Action in the Face of Climate Change

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:16 am EST
Conserving Water Resources: A Call to Action in the Face of Climate Change

In an era where the effects of climate change are becoming increasingly evident, Professor Ahmet Kili, head of the department of biology at Dicle University, emphasizes the urgent need to conserve water resources. The warning comes amidst ongoing droughts that are expected to persist for decades, fuelled by global warming and excessive use of groundwater.

Groundwater: A Resource Under Threat

Professor Kili raises a crucial point about the rapid depletion of groundwater, a resource replenished over thousands of years. Our reliance on this precious resource could spawn severe problems for future generations if it continues to be used recklessly. The situation in Central Anatolia, where water scarcity is a pressing issue, serves as a potent reminder of the potential crisis at hand.

Climate Change and Drought

Climate change exacerbates drought conditions, disrupting regular climate patterns and precipitation, which in turn affects water availability. The professor underscores the importance of heeding scientific warnings about these droughts and curbing unnecessary groundwater usage. He suggests that one way to mitigate global warming is by reducing the use of fossil fuels and transitioning to renewable energy sources such as solar and wind energy.

Towards Sustainable Water Management

As part of a comprehensive approach to combat persistent drought conditions, Professor Kili outlines several precautionary measures. These include the construction of ponds or dams to accumulate water in rural areas, the collection of rainwater by municipalities, and the protection of water bodies from pollution. These steps, he emphasizes, are essential to ensuring the sustainable management of water resources, thereby securing the needs of future generations.

Climate & Environment
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

