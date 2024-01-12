en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Commonwealth Secretary-General to Attend NAM Summit, Discuss Shared Challenges

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:05 pm EST
Commonwealth Secretary-General to Attend NAM Summit, Discuss Shared Challenges

On January 19 to 20, 2024, the Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, is set to grace the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Heads of State Summit as a Special Guest. This prestigious event, taking place in Kampala, Uganda, hosts a coalition of primarily developing nations founded in 1961, aiming to foster collaboration on shared concerns. The Commonwealth and the NAM share an impressive 44 members between them, highlighting the importance of this summit.

Discussions on Economic and Environmental Challenges

Secretary-General Scotland will utilise this opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions with leaders from Commonwealth countries. The primary agenda will revolve around the economic and environmental challenges currently plaguing these nations. Scotland will work in tandem with the leaders to devise strategies that provide more tailored assistance to these countries, reflecting the Commonwealth’s commitment to its members.

Preparations for the Upcoming CHOGM

Scotland will also update the leaders on the preparations for the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) slated to occur in Samoa in October. She expressed her gratitude to President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda for extending the invitation to the NAM Summit and acknowledged his crucial role as the current NAM Chair.

Addressing the Crises Facing Developing Countries

Scotland emphasised the urgency of cooperation to address the crises faced by developing countries, including the aftermath of COVID-19, debt, inflation, and climate-related extremes. Recognising the NAM’s pivotal voice in global affairs, she highlighted the need for international support. During the summit, she will advocate for financial system reform to aid developing nations, and will introduce the Commonwealth’s Universal Vulnerability Index to optimize international finance distribution.

The Commonwealth’s Initiatives

Furthermore, Secretary-General Scotland will discuss the successful mobilization of US $322 million in climate finance for 17 countries through the Commonwealth Climate Finance Access Hub, with the prospect of securing an additional US $500 million. She will also showcase the Commonwealth’s initiatives such as the Blue Charter for ocean challenges, the Living Lands Charter for land degradation, and the Sustainable Energy Transition Agenda for energy transition. In Kampala, Scotland will meet with various officials to explore further cooperation.

0
Climate & Environment International Relations Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
3 mins ago
Energy Storage Coalition Urges EU to Address Storage Barriers in Climate Plans
In a crucial push for energy resilience, the Energy Storage Coalition (ESC) has emphatically urged EU Member States to address the existing barriers to energy storage within their National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs). The call to action is aimed at reaching the EU’s climate and energy targets for 2030, with the ESC advising certain
Energy Storage Coalition Urges EU to Address Storage Barriers in Climate Plans
California's Transportation Funding Crisis Looms as EV Adoption Erodes Gas Tax Revenue
2 hours ago
California's Transportation Funding Crisis Looms as EV Adoption Erodes Gas Tax Revenue
Previsico Welcomes New CFO Craig Deacon to Drive Next Growth Phase
3 hours ago
Previsico Welcomes New CFO Craig Deacon to Drive Next Growth Phase
Climate Defiance Targets Senator Manchin in New Hampshire Protest
22 mins ago
Climate Defiance Targets Senator Manchin in New Hampshire Protest
Jane Fonda Urges Climate-Friendly Healthcare for Preventative Health Crisis Solutions
48 mins ago
Jane Fonda Urges Climate-Friendly Healthcare for Preventative Health Crisis Solutions
2023 Marks Earth's Hottest Year Amidst Rising Republican Climate Denialism
1 hour ago
2023 Marks Earth's Hottest Year Amidst Rising Republican Climate Denialism
Latest Headlines
World News
Roger Daltrey Ponders Assisted Dying and Mortality, Voices Skepticism About Cancer Cure
2 mins
Roger Daltrey Ponders Assisted Dying and Mortality, Voices Skepticism About Cancer Cure
Brian Cage: Wrestling Through Pain, Defying a Torn Lat Muscle
3 mins
Brian Cage: Wrestling Through Pain, Defying a Torn Lat Muscle
AEW Commentators' Concern for Sting Post High-Risk Dynamite Match
3 mins
AEW Commentators' Concern for Sting Post High-Risk Dynamite Match
The Debate over Congressional Salaries: A Spur for Reform or a Political Minefield?
3 mins
The Debate over Congressional Salaries: A Spur for Reform or a Political Minefield?
Adam Schiff Unveils Democracy-Strengthening Policy Blueprint in Senate Race
3 mins
Adam Schiff Unveils Democracy-Strengthening Policy Blueprint in Senate Race
President Assoumani Addresses Comores: Economic Challenges, Development, and Controversies
4 mins
President Assoumani Addresses Comores: Economic Challenges, Development, and Controversies
The High Price of Weight Loss: A Personal Account
4 mins
The High Price of Weight Loss: A Personal Account
Iowa Caucus: Possible Upset as DeSantis Gains Momentum
4 mins
Iowa Caucus: Possible Upset as DeSantis Gains Momentum
Savannah Chrisley Remembers Late Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles on His 30th Birthday
5 mins
Savannah Chrisley Remembers Late Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles on His 30th Birthday
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
40 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app