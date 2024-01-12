Commonwealth Secretary-General to Attend NAM Summit, Discuss Shared Challenges

On January 19 to 20, 2024, the Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, is set to grace the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Heads of State Summit as a Special Guest. This prestigious event, taking place in Kampala, Uganda, hosts a coalition of primarily developing nations founded in 1961, aiming to foster collaboration on shared concerns. The Commonwealth and the NAM share an impressive 44 members between them, highlighting the importance of this summit.

Discussions on Economic and Environmental Challenges

Secretary-General Scotland will utilise this opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions with leaders from Commonwealth countries. The primary agenda will revolve around the economic and environmental challenges currently plaguing these nations. Scotland will work in tandem with the leaders to devise strategies that provide more tailored assistance to these countries, reflecting the Commonwealth’s commitment to its members.

Preparations for the Upcoming CHOGM

Scotland will also update the leaders on the preparations for the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) slated to occur in Samoa in October. She expressed her gratitude to President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda for extending the invitation to the NAM Summit and acknowledged his crucial role as the current NAM Chair.

Addressing the Crises Facing Developing Countries

Scotland emphasised the urgency of cooperation to address the crises faced by developing countries, including the aftermath of COVID-19, debt, inflation, and climate-related extremes. Recognising the NAM’s pivotal voice in global affairs, she highlighted the need for international support. During the summit, she will advocate for financial system reform to aid developing nations, and will introduce the Commonwealth’s Universal Vulnerability Index to optimize international finance distribution.

The Commonwealth’s Initiatives

Furthermore, Secretary-General Scotland will discuss the successful mobilization of US $322 million in climate finance for 17 countries through the Commonwealth Climate Finance Access Hub, with the prospect of securing an additional US $500 million. She will also showcase the Commonwealth’s initiatives such as the Blue Charter for ocean challenges, the Living Lands Charter for land degradation, and the Sustainable Energy Transition Agenda for energy transition. In Kampala, Scotland will meet with various officials to explore further cooperation.