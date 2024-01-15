Columbia SDEV Alumni Further Their Sustainability Education in Climate and Society Program

Christina Deadotis and Lucas Chapman, both alumni of the Undergraduate Program in Sustainable Development (SDEV) at Columbia University, have taken their passion for sustainability to new heights by pursuing further education in the Climate and Society master's program at the Columbia Climate School. Deadotis and Chapman credit their initial undergraduate program for laying a solid foundation in sustainability that has served them well in their post-graduate work and career pursuits.

Deadotis: From SDEV to the Climate School

Deadotis has found that the SDEV program provided her with a broad scope of knowledge and practical skills, such as GIS and coding in R language. These skills have proven to be invaluable in her post-graduate work and have helped bolster her resume. In reflecting on her educational journey, Deadotis points out the importance of balancing academics with extracurricular activities. She also advises students to seek intersections between sustainability and other fields of interest, thus enriching their understanding of the multifaceted nature of sustainability.

Chapman: A Shift from Physics to Sustainability

Chapman, initially planning to pursue a degree in physics, found himself drawn to the field of sustainability after taking a core SDEV class. The knowledge he gained from the SDEV program, particularly in areas such as climate agreements and the circular economy, has provided a strong foundation for his ongoing studies. Chapman also emphasizes the value of the Columbia network in guiding his decision-making process for his master's program. Furthermore, he highlights the significance of extracurricular activities in developing leadership skills and fostering lasting relationships. In his case, involvement with a Latin dance group played a pivotal role.

Advices for Current Students

Both Deadotis and Chapman urge current students to make the most of the resources available at Columbia University. They suggest actively seeking interaction with professors and fellow students to enrich their academic and professional journeys. The expertise and experience these interactions can provide are invaluable for developing a deep understanding of sustainability and its role in society.