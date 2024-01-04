en English
Colorado Restaurants Transitioning from Plastic to Paper Containers Amid Styrofoam Ban

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:53 pm EST
Colorado has ushered in the New Year with a fresh environmental legislature. Effective January 1st, a new law has banned the use of polystyrene to-go containers in restaurants statewide. This move is aimed at mitigating the severe environmental impact of Styrofoam waste in landfills. Restaurants across southern Colorado, among them Azada Mexican Grill and Mediterranean Cafe, have begun the shift from plastic to paper containers in light of the ban.

Impact on Local Businesses

Azada Mexican Grill, a local favorite that has been using Styrofoam for 12 years, now faces a challenging transition. The restaurant typically uses Styrofoam for items like chips, queso, and fountain drinks. Emily Hernandez, a server at Azada, shared that paper containers are significantly pricier than their Styrofoam counterparts – nearly three times as expensive, in fact. This cost increase is a common concern among restaurant owners, further echoed by Ronald Hunter, owner of Mediterranean Cafe.

Hunter expressed concerns about the durability, cost, and presentation advantages of Styrofoam containers. He is now on a quest to find an affordable alternative that does not necessitate raising menu prices. Despite the fiscal implications, restaurants are diligently making efforts to comply with the law. Interestingly, those establishments that still have existing stocks of Styrofoam can use them until they run out, at which point a switch to paper or plastic becomes mandatory.

Colorado Plastic Reduction Act

The ban on polystyrene to-go containers is part of the second phase of the Colorado Plastic Reduction Act that kicked off on January 1. The Act also prohibits single-use plastic bags from large grocery, convenience, and retail stores, while allowing paper bags to be available for a nominal 10 cent fee. Small businesses with three or fewer locations in Colorado, and not part of franchises, corporations, or partnerships with locations outside of the state, are exempt from the program.

Environmental Impact of Styrofoam

Styrofoam, a brand name for polystyrene, is notorious for its adverse environmental effects. It is non-biodegradable and can take hundreds, if not thousands, of years to decompose. As such, it contributes significantly to landfill waste. Moreover, its production and disposal process release toxins that are harmful to both the environment and human health. The move by Colorado to ban this material is a significant stride towards a more sustainable future.

Business Climate & Environment United States
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

